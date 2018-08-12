News In Brief
2018 Eagle Fanfare Photo Gallery
Brad Crowe
August 12, 2018
The Southern Miss cheer team opens the show with a cheer.
USM Athletic Director Jon Gilbert talks to attendees about expectations for Golden Eagles athletics going forward.
The Southern Miss volleyball team signs a poster for a young fan.
Graduate Assistant Akeem Davis holds his daughter as he is introduced to the crowd.
Fans fill the room to meet the 2018 Golden Eagles
Coach Hopson talks to the fans about the 2018 football team and their expectations for the coming season.
Redshirt freshman linebacker Santrell Latham autographs a fan’s ball.
Collections of cards signed by Southern Miss greats are auctioned off for scholarship funds.
The voice of the Golden Eagles, John Cox, addresses the crowd.
Members of the cheer team greet fans as they enter the building.
The new Adidas uniforms are unveiled for the 2018 season.
Coaches Jay Hopson and Scott Berry chat on stage as the coaching staffs are introduced.
