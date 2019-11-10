  • Home
      News

      Reexamining Hattiesburg’s history: Leaders discuss inclusivity

      Caleb McCluskey
      Hattiesburg is well known as a Civil Rights city and considered to be quite progressive to many of its residents, but to others, there is an undercurrent of racism and prejudice that cannot be overlooked.
      News

      Black full-time faculty account for 3%

      Alyssa Bass
      Associate professor Cheryl Jenkins, Ph.D., has heard she is someone’s first black professor annually since she started teaching at Southern Miss in 2008.
      Features

      Dixie Darling earns Miss USM title

      Molly Schraeder
      On Oct. 26, Vivian O’Neal earned the title of Miss University of Southern Mississippi, granting her the opportunity to represent Southern Miss, advocate for what she believes in and compete for Miss Mississippi in the summer.
      Football

      Stout Southern Miss defense shuts down UAB offense

      Chipper Baudry
      The Golden Eagles defeated UAB 37-2.
      Soccer

      Soccer falls to LA Tech in final game

      Makayla Puckett
      The Southern Miss soccer team (7-10-1) finished the regular season with a 2-1 loss to Louisiana Tech (13-4-2) in overtime on Nov. 1.
      Basketball

      Golden Eagles start basketball season with win

      Makayla Puckett
      A 90-71 win over Delta State started off the Golden Eagles’ basketball season Tuesday.
Photo Gallery Eaglepalooza 2019 photo gallery
Photo Gallery

Eaglepalooza 2019 photo gallery

By Bethany Morris

View a photo gallery from Eaglepalooza 2019. Photos by Bethany Morris

  • Moon Taxi's Trevor Terndrup performing at Eaglepalooza.
Previous articleSouthern Miss v. UAB football photo gallery
Bethany Morris
0

0

0

0

0

0

