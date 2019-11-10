  • Home
  • News
    • AllGulf ParkInternationalLocalNationalOn CampusState
      News

      Reexamining Hattiesburg’s history: Leaders discuss inclusivity

      Caleb McCluskey
      0
      Hattiesburg is well known as a Civil Rights city and considered to be quite progressive to many of its residents, but to others, there is an undercurrent of racism and prejudice that cannot be overlooked.
      News

      Black full-time faculty account for 3%

      Alyssa Bass
      0
      Associate professor Cheryl Jenkins, Ph.D., has heard she is someone’s first black professor annually since she started teaching at Southern Miss in 2008.
      Features

      Dixie Darling earns Miss USM title

      Molly Schraeder
      0
      On Oct. 26, Vivian O’Neal earned the title of Miss University of Southern Mississippi, granting her the opportunity to represent Southern Miss, advocate for what she believes in and compete for Miss Mississippi in the summer.
  • A & E
  • Sports
    • AllAnalysisBaseballBasketballCross CountryFootball2015 Football2016 FootballGolfLacrossePlayer Highlight
      Football

      Stout Southern Miss defense shuts down UAB offense

      Chipper Baudry
      0
      The Golden Eagles defeated UAB 37-2.
      Soccer

      Soccer falls to LA Tech in final game

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      The Southern Miss soccer team (7-10-1) finished the regular season with a 2-1 loss to Louisiana Tech (13-4-2) in overtime on Nov. 1.
      Basketball

      Golden Eagles start basketball season with win

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      A 90-71 win over Delta State started off the Golden Eagles’ basketball season Tuesday.
  • Opinion
  • Multimedia
  • Features
  • Lifestyle
  • About
  • Careers
type here...
Arts & Entertainment Eaglepalooza brings creative mix of artists
Arts & EntertainmentOpinion

Eaglepalooza brings creative mix of artists

By Bethany Morris

-

143
0

On Friday, the Student Government Association hosted their 16th annual Eaglepalooza in Downtown Hattiesburg. Headliners for this concert series were Moon Taxi, The New Respects and The Prom Knights.

Even though early in the evening there was concern about if there would be a good turnout due to weather, Eaglepalooza was a success.

I will preface my opinion of the evening by saying I know my opinion of The Prom Knights is rather unpopular among the Southern Miss and Hattiesburg community.

The Prom Knights is a Hattiesburg cover band, and they’ve performed at many Greek life parties and at Brewskys. I’m personally not the biggest fan of The Prom Knights, which I know is a rather unpopular opinion. I’m just more of an indie-pop, mellow music kind of gal, so rock hits from All American Rejects and Fall Out Boy aren’t really my music taste. 

The Prom Knights opened Eaglepalooza with covers of All American Rejects’ “Dirty Little Secret,” The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside” and Fall Out Boy’s “Sugar We’re Going Down.” The Prom Knights definitely brought the energy in their performances of crowd favorites and set the tone for the event.

Next in the lineup was The New Respects, who brought so much soul and energy. The New Respects is a family band out of Nashville whose performance really showed their chemistry and love for performing. I think it’s really special for a family to perform together and share their message and love of music with an audience. 

The strong female role within the band was so inspiring and refreshing in between the male dominating bands of The Prom Knights and Moon Taxi. The coordination of lights with their performance was the best of the night not only from a spectator standpoint but also from my photographer’s. The flow of lights in tune with their performance made for the best shots of the evening.

Photos by Bethany Morris.

Prior to Eaglepalooza I had heard of The New Respects and listened to their song “Something to Believe In” as it came across a commercial on Spotify. I can definitely say that seeing them perform that song live was hands down one of the best performances of the night. The New Respects closed their performance with a rendition of Aretha Franklin’s “Respect.” It was definitely a creative way to end their performance and keep their names in the minds of the audience. 

Lastly, but surely not least, Moon Taxi took the stage to close the evening. I’ve listened to Moon Taxi for several years now and really vibe with their music and aesthetic. Hearing some of my personal favorites such as “Let the Record Play,” “All Day All Night” and “River Water” live was pretty incredible. Being in the front row and seeing all the fans of Moon Taxi rock out was pretty phenomenal and a great way to end a Friday night. Aside from performing their original songs, Moon Taxi did a rendition of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “We Are the Champions.” The crowd went wild during this performance of iconic Queen songs and reasonably so.

Eaglepalooza was a success all around. Once the crowd filled the streets, there was so much energy that only grew as the night grew colder.

Previous articleRudd offers double the fun in Netflix show
Next articleStout Southern Miss defense shuts down UAB offense
Bethany Morris
- Advertisement -

Latest news

Photo GalleryBethany Morris -
0

Eaglepalooza 2019 photo gallery

View a photo gallery from Eaglepalooza 2019. Photos by Bethany Morris
Read more
Photo GalleryMakayla Puckett -
0

Southern Miss v. UAB football photo gallery

View a photo gallery of the Southern Miss v. UAB game from Nov.9 by Makayla Puckett and Bethany Morris.
Read more
FootballChipper Baudry -
0

Stout Southern Miss defense shuts down UAB offense

The Golden Eagles defeated UAB 37-2.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentBethany Morris -
0

Eaglepalooza brings creative mix of artists

The 16th Eaglepalooza was a success with headliners Moon Taxi, The New Respects and The Prom Knights.
Read more
EntertainmentMeghan Fuller -
0

Rudd offers double the fun in Netflix show

Paul Rudd’s new Netflix show, “Living with Yourself” digs into the deepest desires of its viewers. Its scientific plot captures the true possibility of cloning while leaving a hilariously awkward theme in its path.
Read more
OpinionLillie Busch -
0

Kanye West uses religion as a prop

Religion, and by extension, Christianity, has become a prop and publicity tool in media. Public officials utilize it as a bargaining chip with their citizens. Anti-abortionists use Christianity to promote their cause.
Read more

Must read

Photo GalleryBethany Morris -
0

Eaglepalooza 2019 photo gallery

View a photo gallery from Eaglepalooza 2019....
Read more
Photo GalleryMakayla Puckett -
0

Southern Miss v. UAB football photo gallery

View a photo gallery of the Southern Miss v. UAB game from Nov.9 by Makayla Puckett and Bethany Morris.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Opinion

Kanye West uses religion as a prop

Religion, and by extension, Christianity, has become a prop and publicity tool in media. Public officials utilize it as a bargaining chip with their citizens. Anti-abortionists use Christianity to promote their cause.
Lillie Busch -
0
Read more
Opinion

Trump’s impeachment: warranted or negative to Democrats

Printz reporters William Lowery and Conrad Acosta debate if Democrats are wasting their time with impeachment proceedings.
William Lowery -
0
Read more
Opinion

Students working full-time at a ​disadvantage

Hard work is not a foreign concept to most college students. Homework, studying and attending classes is more than enough to fill their time. College students who work full-time jobs face a unique set of challenges, however.
Laurel Thrailkill -
0
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

“The Wolves” brings a howling time

Southern Miss Theater’s production of “The Wolves”...
Kaylyn Jones -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz