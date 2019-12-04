  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
Multimedia Cartoon Enjoy Your Thanksgiving Break
MultimediaCartoon

Enjoy Your Thanksgiving Break

By Darius Harris

-

80
0
Previous articleMississippi grads, students discuss brain drain
Next articleiTech begins process of upgrading Wi-Fi
Darius Harris
- Advertisement -

Latest news

OpinionConrad Acosta -
0

The Republican Party lacks ideological diversity

With Donald Trump and his supporters getting most of the media coverage, it would be easy to make the mistake of assuming that he and his platform are the only things to be taken seriously as 2020 Republican contenders, but that is not the case.
Read more
FeaturesLillie Busch -
0

Independent tattoo artist discusses growth, community

A flat bright yellow building sits at the corner of Hardy Street and I-59 in Hattiesburg. One half of the building belongs to the Ra Shop; the other half belongs to The Ink Company. Three independent tattoo artists, all with different backgrounds, perspectives and art styles, make up the shop.
Read more
NewsCaleb McCluskey -
0

iTech begins process of upgrading Wi-Fi

Southern Miss’ iTech began the process of upgrading the Wi-Fi with an estimated completion between the end of the spring semester or the fall semester.
Read more
CartoonDarius Harris -
0

Enjoy Your Thanksgiving Break

Comic by Darius Harris.
Read more
NewsAlyssa Bass -
0

Mississippi grads, students discuss brain drain

Mississippi ranks close to last, if not last, in several categories. But the state is tied for number one for something: gross brain drain.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentMorgan Usry -
0

Writers reflect on songs of the decade

These are the top five of the Student Printz writers’ favorite songs released in the past ten years.
Read more

Must read

OpinionConrad Acosta -
0

The Republican Party lacks ideological diversity

With Donald Trump and his supporters getting most of the media coverage, it would be easy to make the mistake of assuming that he and his platform are the only things to be taken seriously as 2020 Republican contenders, but that is not the case.
Read more
FeaturesLillie Busch -
0

Independent tattoo artist discusses growth, community

A flat bright yellow building sits at the corner of Hardy Street and I-59 in Hattiesburg. One half of the building belongs to the Ra Shop; the other half belongs to The Ink Company. Three independent tattoo artists, all with different backgrounds, perspectives and art styles, make up the shop.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Cartoon

Parking trouble

Darius Harris -
0
Read more
Cartoon

Breaking Points comic

In this week's issue, Darius Harris draws about the infamous end of the semester breakdown.
Darius Harris -
0
Read more
Cartoon

Last Attempt Comic

Darius Harris -
0
Read more
Cartoon

Ballot Box Comic

Comic by Darius Harris.
Darius Harris -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz