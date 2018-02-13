Exciting trailers drop during Super Bowl LII

Along with the elaborate commercials viewers have come to expect from the Super Bowl advertisements, highly anticipated trailers also dropped, and they did not disappoint. Here are the biggest trailers released during Super Bowl LII.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” (May 25)

“Solo,” possibly the biggest and most popular trailer to debut, gives audiences a taste of what to expect from everyone’s favorite smuggler. Much like trailers for the most recent “Star Wars” films, this trailer gives quick glimpses of the universe and its forces before giving what audiences have wanted all along: a look at a young Han Solo in action and CGI-riddled scenes of the iconic Millennium Falcon.

“Avengers: Infinity War” (May 4)

Starting with the well-known theme of the franchise, the “Infinity War” trailer managed to cram as many superheroes as possible into a 30-second spot. As the trailer proclaims, an entire universe will collide. With the villain Thanos closing out the trailer, fans are expecting huge things from this new addition.

“Jurassic World: Final Kingdom” (June 22)

Described as “downright terrifying” by The Verge writer Bryan Bishop, “Fallen Kingdom’s” trailer seemed to provide fans of the widely popular “Jurassic World” with the haunting yet adventurous atmosphere of the original films. The trailer begins with the silhouette of a dinosaur creeping into the bedroom of its sleeping prey and ends with chilling scenes of deadly stampedes.

“Mission Impossible: Fallout” (July 7)

Same Tom Cruise, same insane stunts, different city. Entering its sixth film, this franchise seems to have no plans of slowing down at all. The first full trailer for “Fallout” introduces viewers to the next impossible mission that Cruise and company face. There are fist fights, motorcycle chase scenes and helicopter stunts galore. This promises to be yet another enjoyable impossible mission.

“Tom Clancy’s: Jack Ryan” (Aug. 31)

In 2016, Amazon announced a series based on one of Tom Clancy’s most prominent characters, Jack Ryan. The shocking twist that no one expected was John Krasinski being casted as the titular character. Even more surprising, Krasinski looks to be a stellar CIA agent despite the lacking trailer. However, there’s still no telling how this adaptation will live up to the beloved novel series it’s based on.

“Skyscraper” (July 13)

Dwayne Johnson stars in yet another action film that’s sure to be preceded by multiple sequels and spin-offs. As skyscraper security, Johnson must rescue his family from the 240th floor for unexplained reasons, and there are a ton of bullets and explosions to keep viewers entertained. From the 45-second trailer, “Skyscraper” seems to be heavily inspired by the acclaimed film “Die Hard.”