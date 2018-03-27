“Family Guy’s” Stewie Finally Reveals Real Voice

Everyone knows the arrogant, football-shaped headed baby with red overalls from “Family Guy,” but mystery surrounds his identity. For years, Stewie has used a British accent. One would question if Peter really is his father. Stewie’s therapy session revealed all.

In the recent episode “Send In Stewie, Please,” it was revealed that Stewie has been faking his accent the whole time He was asked by his therapist to be himself and show who he really is. Stewie said that he “doesn’t know how.”

“Everything about me is this carefully constructed persona to keep people at arm’s length. This isn’t how I really talk,” he said. “The accent is nothing more than an affection, an armor to get me through the day, an image I cultivated so I could feel special.”

People often view Stewie as this evil little genius who is in love with his teddy bear, but this episode shows that he has a soft spot. Seth McFarland, creator of “Family Guy” felt it was finally time to reveal to the world what Stewie voice really sounds like.

However, his real accent wasn’t the only subject matter in this episode; his sexuality was questioned as well.

“Stewie’s awareness of his sexuality is this uncertain thing, and that needs to stay as it is. His uncertainty gives him a vulnerability, which is something we need to maintain for the series,” writer Gary Janetti told Deadline’s sister pub TVLine. “Whether he is [gay] or not, that isn’t going to be answered when he’s a one-year-old. But if you read between the lines, it’s not that difficult to decipher. He’s not even sure ‘heterosexual’ is a real word!”

“I liked the idea of that being the reveal,” Janetti added. “It felt truthful that somebody who didn’t feel like he fit in would create an artificial personality. To an extent, that’s what he’s done. And then to have Ian’s character – the one person he’s sharing this big secret with – not even hear the difference was another fun opportunity. It felt like a good way to show Stewie’s insecurities in a way that felt truthful to the history of the series.”

Stewie is one of if not the most entertaining character on the show. This episode dove deep into Stewie’s therapy session to give us a sense of how he truly feels.

It is unknown if Stewie will continue to use his “real” accent for future episodes, but fans are so used to hearing his British accent that they likely will not allow themselves to adapt to anything else.