  • Home
  • News
    • AllGulf ParkInternationalLocalNationalOn CampusState
      News

      Students anticipate completion of N31st Avenue

      Meghan Fuller
      0
      As of April, Southern Miss students have been told to steer clear of the road work happening on 31st Avenue near the entrance of campus, but the road should be finished by late November, according to the City of Hattiesburg.
      News

      Transfer students finish in five

      Lillie Busch
      0
      According to Institutional Research at Southern Miss, a total of 11,920 undergraduate students enrolled in Fall 2018. Among these students, 1,673 were transfers.
      News

      Hattiesburg tackles homelessness

      Caleb McCluskey
      0
      Currently 480 people are homeless in Mississippi.
  • A & E
  • Sports
    • AllAnalysisBaseballBasketballCross CountryFootball2015 Football2016 FootballGolfLacrossePlayer Highlight
      Sports

      Women’s soccer wins home opener

      Jakobe Smith
      0
      Southern Miss women’s soccer team (1-3) held its home opener against South Alabama (3-0-1) on Sept. 5.
      Sports

      Southern Miss to face Miss. State for 30th time

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      Over the past 29 matchups between Southern Miss and Mississippi State, each school has earned 14 wins with one tie in 1973. With the last contest between the in-state rivals taking place at the Rock in 2015, the Golden Eagles seek to break the four-game losing streak to the Bulldogs.
      Sports

      Dubard School host Black and Gold Day

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      All photos by Makayla Puckett The DuBard School for Language Disorders took “Go Gold Friday” to a new…
  • Opinion
  • Multimedia
  • Ads
  • Contact
type here...
Lifestyle Finsta exposes your worst self
Lifestyle

Finsta exposes your worst self

By Alyssa Bass

-

88
0

Finsta has served as a safe space for teens and young adults for at least four or five years now. A “finsta” is a private, “fake Instagram,” where users feel more comfortable sharing a more authentic version of themselves with a limited number of followers. This authenticity includes but is not limited to unattractive selfies and memes and videos that come with shady captions.    

As someone who took several social media breaks during freshman and sophomore year of college, I understand why people continue using finstas. Constantly seeing peers post the highlights of their lives can be exhausting if one is not doing well mentally. As someone whose finsta was exposed, which resulted in a finsta-free life for about two years now, you might want to reconsider your account, or at least, what you share.

The unsweet tea

My finsta empowered me to be problematic. Rather than focusing on myself, I would spread “tea” or gossip about my high school classmates, many of whom I assumed were doing worse than I was. I would go as far as captioning the tea with the words, “breaking news.”

While my 16 followers and I laughed about the drama, it was no longer fun when the people I was talking about found out about it, tweeted screenshots and sent me a long text about how miserable I must be before blocking me everywhere.

They were right. I had just gone through a breakup and failed to make strong connections to anyone besides my roommate, causing a lot of loneliness and time to get into trouble. Unconsciously, I believed that finsta would help me cope with these failures and did not realize how wrong I was until it was too late.

Look what you made me do

In the middle of sophomore year, a friend told me that my ex-boyfriend cheated on me several months after the breakup—he had allegedly made things official with the other woman on my birthday. The friend had evidence in the form of Facebook-official screenshots, which include the date they got together, and I was convinced she was right.

I listened to Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” album to feel like a misunderstood villain and posted the screenshots on my finsta along with rumors I had heard about his new girlfriend.

I was sitting with family at my grandmother’s house in Louisiana during Thanksgiving Break

when my ex’s girlfriend found out and wrote a series of subtweets threatening to expose me for information that I was convinced was correct.

I was shaking in my house slippers out of anger and worry for the majority of the night.

The next day, I received another long, angry text from my ex saying that he and his girlfriend had entered the wrong year on Facebook.

I felt emotionally exhausted and was convinced it was time to delete my finsta for good to reevaluate my messy life. This reevaluation included calls to my long-distance friends, social media cleanses and keeping my head down when I walked to class. At some point, things got better.

The bottom line

In conclusion, finstas are complicated. They give you the freedom to break down to your closest friends but at the cost of causing unnecessary drama and worsening your mental health.

If you are someone who can have a finsta without doing at least one of these things, congratulations. However, consider why you feel like you cannot be your authentic self on your main account. It may not be the most aesthetically pleasing, and the captions may not be as juicy as they could be on your finsta, but you’ll be more relatable and respectable that way.

If you have to clean your following and followers list or take a social media break to stop comparing yourself to others, do it. For now, I’m content sharing my authentic self, the good, bad and ugly, IRL.

Previous articleWomen’s soccer wins home opener
Alyssa Bass
- Advertisement -

Latest news

LifestyleAlyssa Bass -
0

Finsta exposes your worst self

Finsta has served as a safe space for teens and young adults for at least four or five years now. A “finsta” is a private, “fake Instagram,” where users feel more comfortable sharing a more authentic version of themselves with a limited number of followers.
Read more
SportsJakobe Smith -
0

Women’s soccer wins home opener

Southern Miss women’s soccer team (1-3) held its home opener against South Alabama (3-0-1) on Sept. 5.
Read more
SportsMakayla Puckett -
0

Southern Miss to face Miss. State for 30th time

Over the past 29 matchups between Southern Miss and Mississippi State, each school has earned 14 wins with one tie in 1973. With the last contest between the in-state rivals taking place at the Rock in 2015, the Golden Eagles seek to break the four-game losing streak to the Bulldogs.
Read more
NewsMeghan Fuller -
0

Students anticipate completion of N31st Avenue

As of April, Southern Miss students have been told to steer clear of the road work happening on 31st Avenue near the entrance of campus, but the road should be finished by late November, according to the City of Hattiesburg.
Read more
EntertainmentConrad Acosta -
0

Summer blockbusters surprise and disappoint

Summer movie lineups typically feature great diversity, both in genre and quality, and the 2019 summer lineup is no exception.
Read more
OpinionBrian Winters -
0

Another semester does not sound like hell

Many students take pride in the fact that they can “finish in four” and get out in the real world as soon as possible. As a transfer student, that may not be an opportunity for me, but this is not the worst thing that could happen.
Read more

Must read

NewsCaleb McCluskey -
0

Hattiesburg tackles homelessness

Currently 480 people are homeless in Mississippi.
Read more
FootballAlyssa Bass -
0

Recovered, cleared and ‘hungry’: players prepare for season

After experiencing injuries, Trace Clopton, Darius Maberry and Jaylond Adams are grateful to be back at the Rock.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Lifestyle

How to keep organized this semester

As a college student, it can be difficult to balance going to class, having a job, maintaining a social life and finding time to sleep. Luckily, there are plenty of simple ways you can stay organized and remain on top of your school work this semester.
Laurel Thrailkill -
0
Read more
Gaming

“Fortnite” video game dominates Mississippi

Since its release in 2017, the video game “Fortnite” has become a global phenomenon, with 250 million players worldwide and a profitable title, bringing in $1.2 billion dollars, and according to a recent study, the game is more popular in Mississippi than in any other state.
William Lowery -
0
Read more
Lifestyle

College Football: A Survival Guide

You can hear it in the distance: thudding footfalls, energetic chants and popping beer cans.
Lillie Busch -
0
Read more
Lifestyle

Tailgate trends combine comfort and style

With the first game day approaching this Saturday Aug. 31, football fans will spend many Saturdays decked out in black and gold attire to cheer on the Golden Eagles.
Karigan Teer -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us: printz@usm.edu.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz