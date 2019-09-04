  • Home
  • News
    • AllGulf ParkInternationalLocalNationalOn CampusState
      News

      Hattiesburg tackles homelessness

      Caleb McCluskey
      0
      Currently 480 people are homeless in Mississippi.
      News

      Hood visits Dubard School for Language Disorders

      Caleb McCluskey
      0
      Attorney General Jim Hood came to the DuBard School for Language Disorders on his campaign trail for governor to tour the school and talk about education.
      Football

      Southern Miss plays moneyball

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      What is the purpose of Power Five matchups? The answer is simple: money.
  • A & E
  • Sports
    • AllAnalysisBaseballBasketballCross CountryFootball2015 Football2016 FootballGolfLacrossePlayer Highlight
      Football

      Southern Miss vs. Alcorn State photo gallery

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      View a gallery of photos from the Southern Miss v. Alcorn State game.
      Football

      Southern Miss special teams shine in season opener

      Jakobe Smith
      0
      The Golden Eagles defeated Alcorn State 38-10.
      Football

      Recovered, cleared and ‘hungry’: players prepare for season

      Alyssa Bass
      0
      After experiencing injuries, Trace Clopton, Darius Maberry and Jaylond Adams are grateful to be back at the Rock.
  • Opinion
  • Multimedia
  • Ads
  • Contact
type here...
Gaming “Fortnite” video game dominates Mississippi
GamingLifestyle

“Fortnite” video game dominates Mississippi

By William Lowery

-

119
0

Graphic by Lillie Busch

Since its release in 2017, the video game “Fortnite” has become a global phenomenon, with 250 million players worldwide and a profitable title, bringing in $1.2 billion dollars, and according to a recent study, the game is more popular in Mississippi than in any other state.

The research, gathered via Google Trends data, revealed the game’s popularity in Mississippi was at 61%. Other states where the game was most played include New Jersey, Illinois, Alabama and Georgia. Alaska is where it is least played, with just 41%.

A huge element of the game’s success is the battle royale mode, in which players are dropped into a huge environment to duke it out with each other until one person remains. The fact that this component is free to play has contributed to the game’s success.

Although 46% of “Fortnite” players are between the ages of 18 and 24, there is a huge portion of gamers who are below 18. Hattiesburg Gamestop employee Jackie Jerry asserts that the game’s popularity amongst kids is leading to more playground rivalries.

“If you don’t play it, you don’t have anything to talk about with the other kids… you don’t have anything to say. But if you do [play “Fortnite”], then they’ll think otherwise,” Jerry explained.

As for why it’s played more in Mississippi than in any other state, Hattiesburg GameStop employee Kit Switzer believes it has something to do with the state’s climate, especially during the summer.

“I think the reason it’s so popular in Mississippi is the weather and because it’s free,” Switzer said.  “It’s always super hot, and as a result, kids don’t want to go outside.”

Despite its success, many people who fall within the game’s intended age demographic believe the game is overrated for varying reasons.

“A lot of titles have good hype and bad hype, and I guess you could say “Fortnite” has the bad hype,” freshman computer science major John Lumberg said. “The two reasons why are because it’s cartoony and the fans behind it. It’s also a pretty basic experience when compared to other games like ‘Player Unknown Battlegrounds.’”

Lumberg also said that many people who play the game are kids, and its popularity in Mississippi could be the result of parents and grandparents who want something readily available for their kids to play, since “Fortnite” is free to download.

Jerry and Switzer believe the big reason for the huge player base in Mississippi is because players are not required to sign up for an online service to play the game—all they need is an internet connection.

Previous articleHattiesburg tackles homelessness
Next articleTaylor Swift beams positivity on “Lover”
William Lowery
- Advertisement -

Latest news

LifestyleLaurel Thrailkill -
0

How to keep organized this semester

As a college student, it can be difficult to balance going to class, having a job, maintaining a social life and finding time to sleep. Luckily, there are plenty of simple ways you can stay organized and remain on top of your school work this semester.
Read more
EntertainmentJack McCallum -
0

Taylor Swift beams positivity on “Lover”

Light, airy and immensely positive, Taylor Swift’s “Lover” has the singer-songwriter returning to form while keeping up with the style of pop that has been present for her past couple records.
Read more
GamingWilliam Lowery -
0

“Fortnite” video game dominates Mississippi

Since its release in 2017, the video game “Fortnite” has become a global phenomenon, with 250 million players worldwide and a profitable title, bringing in $1.2 billion dollars, and according to a recent study, the game is more popular in Mississippi than in any other state.
Read more
NewsCaleb McCluskey -
0

Hattiesburg tackles homelessness

Currently 480 people are homeless in Mississippi.
Read more
FootballMakayla Puckett -
0

Southern Miss vs. Alcorn State photo gallery

View a gallery of photos from the Southern Miss v. Alcorn State game.
Read more
FootballJakobe Smith -
0

Southern Miss special teams shine in season opener

The Golden Eagles defeated Alcorn State 38-10.
Read more

Must read

NewsCaleb McCluskey -
0

Hattiesburg tackles homelessness

Currently 480 people are homeless in Mississippi.
Read more
FootballAlyssa Bass -
0

Recovered, cleared and ‘hungry’: players prepare for season

After experiencing injuries, Trace Clopton, Darius Maberry and Jaylond Adams are grateful to be back at the Rock.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Lifestyle

How to keep organized this semester

As a college student, it can be difficult to balance going to class, having a job, maintaining a social life and finding time to sleep. Luckily, there are plenty of simple ways you can stay organized and remain on top of your school work this semester.
Laurel Thrailkill -
0
Read more
Lifestyle

College Football: A Survival Guide

You can hear it in the distance: thudding footfalls, energetic chants and popping beer cans.
Lillie Busch -
0
Read more
Lifestyle

Tailgate trends combine comfort and style

With the first game day approaching this Saturday Aug. 31, football fans will spend many Saturdays decked out in black and gold attire to cheer on the Golden Eagles.
Karigan Teer -
0
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

McGrone dissects the ‘worst’ qualities of great PS4 games

Finally releasing official information on its follow-up to the...
Carlton Mcgrone -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us: printz@usm.edu.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz