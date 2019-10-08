‘From Beyond’ is a Great Way to Start Off October

ad
  • Home
  • News
    • AllGulf ParkInternationalLocalNationalOn CampusState
      News

      Southern Miss brings Golden Family Reunion to Homecoming

      Caleb McCluskey
      0
      Southern Miss Homecoming is coming back with with not only some familiar events but also some new developments. According to the Student Government Association director of the homecoming parade and sophomore nursing major Grace Kellicut, the theme of this year’s homecoming is Golden Family Reunion.
      News

      Textbook subscription services may benefit students

      Caleb McCluskey
      0
      Textbook prices are the highest they’ve ever been nationally. In a message from the provost, Southern Miss Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Steven Moser, Ph.D., addressed the issue and supplied a possible answer.
      News

      Major companies look to hire students at career expo

      Earl Stoudemire
      0
      The career and internship expo will be hosted by Career Services Oct. 8 from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Thad Cochran Center. Assistant Director of Career Services Kathy Killam said she is excited to share the opportunity with students.
  • A & E
  • Sports
    • AllAnalysisBaseballBasketballCross CountryFootball2015 Football2016 FootballGolfLacrossePlayer Highlight
      Sports

      Golden Eagles win conference match over FIU

      Jakobe Smith
      0
      The Southern Miss women’s soccer team (6-5, 1-2 C-USA) are back home after a two-game road trip. They hosted the Florida International Panthers (2-9, 0-4 C-USA). With a win over FIU, the Golden Eagles remained perfect at home so far this season.
      Sports

      Southern Miss stays stagnant in C-USA

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      For the past 25 years, Southern Miss has been a member of “the Conference of the United States of America” as head baseball coach Scott Berry once referred to it. Despite the loyalty the athletic department feels towards Conference USA, it is time to cut ties and move on.
      Photo Gallery

      Southern Miss volleyball v. ASU photo gallery

      Bethany Morris
      0
      All photos by Bethany Morris Ashley Chapman prepares to return ball. Ashley Chapman serves ball at Wednesday…
  • Opinion
  • Multimedia
  • Features
  • Lifestyle
  • About
  • Careers
type here...
Entertainment ‘From Beyond’ is a Great Way to Start Off...
Entertainment

‘From Beyond’ is a Great Way to Start Off October

By William Lowery

-

33
0


It is October, the month in which people put carved pumpkins on the front porch and wear costumes to celebrate Halloween. Movies play an important part as well, but instead of recommending popular movies like “Halloween” or “Hocus Pocus,” the Gore Guru is going to dive into lesser-known stuff worth checking out over the course of the month, starting with 1986’s “From Beyond.”

A psychologist and a police officer are sent to investigate claims by a scientist that he and his colleague created a device that allowed them to see into a dimension invisible to the naked eye. He is right, but the machine also overstimulates the mind and summons creatures from beyond.

Previously, director Stuart Gordon made “Re-Animator,” a cult classic about a mad scientist who uses a special chemical to bring people back from the dead. Both this and “From Beyond” are based on short stories by horror novelist H.P. Lovecraft.

“From Beyond” is a much different movie from “Re-Animator.” Whereas that film mixed black comedy with gross-out violence and horror, this movie is more straightforward and chooses to delve into the metaphysical side of science.

The device, known as the Resonator, acts as a gateway into a dimension where strange creatures roam. It is also worth mentioning that the device heightens specific areas of the brain, namely the pineal gland. The more the main characters interact with the Resonator, the more stimulated the pineal gland becomes, to the point that it makes them sexually charged, among other things.

Returning from “Re-Animator” are actors Jeffrey Combs and Barbara Crampton. The actors play opposite roles. Although Combs once again plays a scientist, his character wants the Resonator destroyed, but Crampton’s character thinks the opposite and becomes obsessed with figuring out the possibilities of this device.

The performances are excellent, but special mention must be given to Ted Sorel as Dr. Pretorius, who becomes the center stage for the movie’s impressive special effects.

“From Beyond” comes from a time when effects artists did not use computers to create all the required effects, and the movie is a testament to the amazingness of practical effects. Some of the shots of the mutated Pretorius look a bit wonky, but otherwise, it is a sight to watch.

With an interesting premise, crazy monsters and stellar performances, “From Beyond” has all the elements necessary for a compelling horror picture. It is not as absurd or twisted as “Re-Animator,” but that is not to say the shocks have been completely abandoned.

It is a movie that gives the viewer a glimpse into a world the human mind cannot understand, one that tempts us into crossing over. As the villain Pretorius says, “Humans are such easy prey.”

Previous articleCamaraderie benefits nursing students
William Lowery
- Advertisement -

Latest news

EntertainmentWilliam Lowery -
0

‘From Beyond’ is a Great Way to Start Off October

It is October, the month in which people put carved pumpkins on the front porch and wear costumes to celebrate Halloween. Movies play an important part as well, but instead of recommending popular movies like “Halloween” or “Hocus Pocus,” the Gore Guru is going to dive into lesser-known stuff worth checking out over the course of the month, starting with 1986’s “From Beyond.”
Read more
LifestyleMolly Schraeder -
0

Camaraderie benefits nursing students

Nursing school is a taxing journey that takes drive, commitment and gusto from the students who wish to earn a bachelor of science degree in nursing. With the hours of study, class and clinicals, nursing school can be a struggle for those who choose to embark on that path.
Read more
EntertainmentConrad Acosta -
0

‘Joker’ provides a grounded take on an unhinged maniac

Todd Phillips’ “Joker” is a film about the consequences of embracing instability. Using the frame of an origin story for yet another iteration of Batman’s iconic nemesis, the film tells the story of a deeply traumatized man who finds himself at the head of a political revolution in the fictitious Gotham City.
Read more
NewsCaleb McCluskey -
0

Southern Miss brings Golden Family Reunion to Homecoming

Southern Miss Homecoming is coming back with with not only some familiar events but also some new developments. According to the Student Government Association director of the homecoming parade and sophomore nursing major Grace Kellicut, the theme of this year’s homecoming is Golden Family Reunion.
Read more
LifestyleLauryn Bohn -
0

DNA tests provide valuable insight

In the last few years, DNA testing has become popular around not only the country, but also the whole world. Ancestry DNA testing is a genealogical DNA test which looks at specific locations of a person’s genome and estimates the ethnic mixture of an individual. It gives you insightful geographic detail about your history and can be done from the comfort of your home.
Read more
OpinionKlaria Holmes -
0

Cancel culture creates dangerous mindset

We now live in an age of extreme political correctness, which isn’t a bad thing. In fact, it’s good that society changes to become more inclusive overtime, but this new age of political correctness has created a dangerous, ineffective mindset.
Read more

Must read

EntertainmentWilliam Lowery -
0

‘From Beyond’ is a Great Way to Start Off October

It is October, the month in which people put carved pumpkins on the front porch and wear costumes to celebrate Halloween. Movies play an important part as well, but instead of recommending popular movies like “Halloween” or “Hocus Pocus,” the Gore Guru is going to dive into lesser-known stuff worth checking out over the course of the month, starting with 1986’s “From Beyond.”
Read more
LifestyleMolly Schraeder -
0

Camaraderie benefits nursing students

Nursing school is a taxing journey that takes drive, commitment and gusto from the students who wish to earn a bachelor of science degree in nursing. With the hours of study, class and clinicals, nursing school can be a struggle for those who choose to embark on that path.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Entertainment

‘Joker’ provides a grounded take on an unhinged maniac

Todd Phillips’ “Joker” is a film about the consequences of embracing instability. Using the frame of an origin story for yet another iteration of Batman’s iconic nemesis, the film tells the story of a deeply traumatized man who finds himself at the head of a political revolution in the fictitious Gotham City.
Conrad Acosta -
0
Read more
Entertainment

Streaming places small artists in danger

Cupcakke recently had a series of disturbing social media posts that ended with a live stream of her threatening to retire and remove her music from streaming services. Cupcakke’s threat exposes some of the scary cons for the legacy and preservation of artists in the streaming era.
Jack McCallum -
0
Read more
Entertainment

‘Tall Girl’ not worth Netflix’s price bump

It seems that Netflix has been favoring quantity over quality in its original movies (remember “The Perfect Date” or “Sierra Burgess is a Loser”?). “Tall Girl,” one of the newest additions to the abundant Netflix originals, fits the mold of Netflix’s dime-a-dozen mentality.
Molly Schraeder -
0
Read more
Entertainment

“Borderlands 3” wows fans as one of 2019’s best

2009’s “Borderlands” wowed gamers with its mixture of first-person shooting and RPG mechanics. One sequel, a prequel and a spin-off later, and it is business as usual on the wild, dangerous planet of Pandora.
William Lowery -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz