Funk-rock band Flow Tribe to perform at Brewsky’s

The American funk-rock band Flow Tribe will be gracing the city of Hattiesburg with a performance at Brewsky’s this Thursday at 9 p.m

This six-member group based out of New Orleans, LA, is currently on tour promoting their new album Boss that was released on April 28, 2017. Boss features songs like “You Know What It’s About” and “Turning Table” that have already given the project a spark.

Flow Tribe was founded in 2004 during the members’ high school years and disbanded after graduation. However, two years later in the ashes of Hurricane Katrina, the funk was revived. As those times brought questions on the worth of New Orleans, they asked the same of their talents. Flow Tribe valued the need to not only rebuild their city but to also restore culture. They decided to do so by keeping their music alive.

Official recording endeavors came later as Flow Tribe released Pain Killer (2012), At Capacity Live: Live at Tipitina’s (2013), Alligator White (2014), and now Boss all within the last five years.

Flow Tribe brings a mixture of swagger and sound that is sure to create an atmosphere worth witnessing. Here are the names behind the skillful musicianship that will be on display Thursday:

K.C. O’Rorke – vocals, trumpet John-Michael Early – harmonica, vocal, keyboard

Russell Olschner – drums

Chad Penot – bass, vocals

Bryan Santos – guitar

Mario Palmisano – guitar

Tickets are $10 and can be found on either the Flow Tribe webpage or at Brewsky’s. Doors will open at 8 p.m.