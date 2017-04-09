Gallery: Pinwheel Garden planting

The Kids Hub Child Advocacy Center of Hattiesburg partnered with Kappa Delta sorority, the BSW club, Phi Alpha Honor Society and the Student Association of Social Workers to set up a pinwheel garden at the front of Fritzche-Gibbs Hall on April 9.

There are 366 blue pinwheels in the garden, and each represent a child that has gone through the care of Kids Hub Child Advocacy Center, while the two colored pinwheels represent the two children that have died while in their care.