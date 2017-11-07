Gallery: Southern Miss Art and Design

The Southern Miss Department of Art and Design Open House allowed high school juniors, seniors, and community college students to explore the opportunites that the department provides. A scholarship competition was also held for student to submit portfolios and be considered to the program. Students and faculty in the department hosted various interactive events showcasing what Southern Miss has to offer.

Students participated in a “Drawing Extravaganza,” “Adventures in Printmaking,” and “Mural Mania,” among others.

“I think that the open house is a great opportunity for incoming students to learn about our program and what we have to offer,” junior graphic design major Cameron Cummins said.

Complimentary breakfast and lunch were provided to students who were registered for the open house event.