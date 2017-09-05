Game of Thrones season finale leaves more questions than answers

The HBO phenomenon “Game of Thrones” wrapped up its seventh season Sunday, leaving its audience with a plethora of questions that have led to numerous theories about the eighth and final season.

The season finale only focused on four major events: the discussion of a truce between Daenerys Targaryen and Cersei Lannister, the surprise trial of Petyr Baelish, the truth about Jon Snow and the white walkers entering Westeros. Jaime Lannister finally broke free from Cersei’s metaphorical chains and left King’s Landing. Petyr Baelish, better known as “Littlefinger,” paid for his unhealthy scheming and betrayal, and Arya Stark satisfyingly acted as his executioner. Jon Snow was born as Aegon Targaryen to Rhaegar Targaryen, Daenerys’ brother, and Lyanna Stark, Ned Stark’s sister; this also means that Daenerys is Jon’s aunt and that Jon is the true heir to the Iron Throne– not Daenerys. Finally and most importantly, winter has officially come to Westeros, with the Night King and his army and dragon marching past the wall to wherever hell is supposed to freeze over first.

Many fan theories that have surfaced have to do with Bran Stark. Anyone who watches the show knows that Bran is the Three-Eyed Raven, but neither the characters in the show nor the audience really knows what that means. According to the Los Angeles Times’ article “most believable GOT fan theories,” four out of seven of the theories have to do with Bran and his ability to see everything. One of the theories that I think could be true is that Bran went back in time to become the Three- Eyed Raven, meaning that the old man who taught Bran past the wall was really just old Bran mentoring young Bran. Another one that is very convincing is that Bran drove the Mad King crazy trying to warn him about the white walkers; Bran told him to burn them all, in which the king misunderstood and started burning all his people instead.

Although I do believe that there is definitely more to see from Bran and his abilities, there are way too many theories that don’t make enough sense to even consider. One of the most popular of these is that Bran is the Night King. I don’t see this theory making that much sense with that the Night King is coming into Westeros to potentially annihilate its people— for what reason? I don’t know. However, I do think that Bran and the Night King have some sort of connection. Perhaps the Night King was a Stark or the Three-Eyed Raven at some point.

Another compelling theory is the one about young Cersei and her fortune teller, Maggy the Frog. In episode five of season one, Maggy tells Cersei that she will marry the king and be queen “for a time” until a “younger, more beautiful [woman] will cast [her] down and take all that [she] holds dear.” Maggy also tells her that the king will have 20 children while Cersei will only have three who will wear golden crowns. In the book, though, Maggy adds to the prophecy, suggesting that her “valonqar,” or “little brother” in High Valyrian, will kill her: “And when your tears have drowned you, the valonqar shall wrap his hands about your pale white throat and choke the life from you.” If the show incorporates this last part of the prophecy, I can definitely see Jaime killing her, especially since he basically broke up with her in the finale.

As for me, I am looking forward to Jon’s reaction to his ancestry and how the writers are going to include Jon and Dany’s new relationship in the storyline. I also hope to see some character reunions (particularly between Arya and Jon and Sam and Jon,) and I am absolutely excited for the Great War and some major dragon battles.

While the season eight premiere date hasn’t been set, it is estimated that the show will return in 2019 since the cast will start filming this October. There will be six episodes, almost half the amount as seasons past, but they will all be 80 minutes instead of 60 minutes.