Golden Eagles add to win streak against McNeese State

Coming off a 7-1 win over Nicholls State on Tuesday, the Southern Miss softball team (28-16, 11-7 C-USA) continued its winning streak against McNeese State with a 10-4 victory on Wednesday night. With a win on Wednesday, Southern Miss is currently riding an 11-game winning streak.

Southern Miss got off to a slow start by giving up back-to-back singles against the first two batters in the bottom of the first inning and then allowing three runs in the frame, giving McNeese State an early lead.

Southern Miss got on the scoreboard with two runs in the third inning. Samantha Papp scored on an error, which was followed by a Destini Brown score off of an error to cut the McNeese lead to 3-2.

The Golden Eagles tied the game at 3-3 with an RBI double by Destini Brown in the top of the fourth inning.

A Sarah Van Schaik RBI double and subsequent Papp RBI single in the top of the fifth inning allowed Southern Miss to kick start a five-run inning that put the team ahead in the contest for good.

To end the game, Brown sent one out of the park towards left field in what was her seventh home run on the season.

In the circle, Abby Trahan pitched a complete game and allowed nine hits and three walks while also recording two strikeouts.

Brown finished the game with 4 RBI and was 4-for-5 at the plate. Chase Nelson, Van Schaik and Papp each had two hits for the Golden Eagles on the night. Southern Miss had eleven total hits compared to nine for McNeese State.

Southern Miss will look to continue their winning streak on the road against Ole Miss on April 24 at 6 p.m. in Oxford, Mississippi.