  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
Sports Basketball Golden Eagles bounce back with first conference win
SportsBasketball

Golden Eagles bounce back with first conference win

By Makayla Puckett

-

149
0

Despite five straight losses, and head coach Jay Ladner out with illness, the Southern Miss men’s basketball team (5-14, 1-5 C-USA) defeated the Rice Owls (9-10, 1-5 C-USA) for its first conference win of the season.

“We came together as a team really during practice,” Tyler Stevenson said. “With coach being out, him still talking to us [via cell phone,} Coach Roane, Coach Weatherspoon, Coach Hill, they emphasized we need to come together and play defense, so we did what we needed to do.”

Stevenson started off the first half with a dunk followed by a three pointer from Jay Malone. A layup by Josh Parrish put Rice on the board to which Stevenson responded with a layup. Back to back three pointers by Trey Murphy briefly gave the Owls the lead; however, a jumper and free throw from Stevenson put the Golden Eagles back in front.

Malone gave Southern Miss an increased advantage with four more three pointers for the half. In addition, Boban Jadonmi had two jumpers with Leonard Harper-Baker and LaDavius Draine each contributing one.  A layup from Harper-Baker and two free throws from Artur Konontsuk resulted in a halftime score of 34-30.

At the start of the second half, the Golden Eagles had a run, which included a jumper and layup from Malone, a three pointer from Draine and two free throws from Stevenson. Stevenson had 24 points for the night trailing Malone by three for the leader spot.

Southern Miss kept the lead for the remainder of the game with a final score of 81-68, breaking the losing streak for the Golden Eagles.  Associate head coach Kyle Roane led the Golden Eagles in the absence of Ladner.

“For them to let a substitute teacher so to speak walk into the classroom and for us to be that locked in makes us proud. The substitute was myself, Coach Spoon, Coach Hill and the rest of our staff,” Roane said. “For us to all have one common goal and win, we really needed to protect our home floor, and I thought you could tell that with the energy our guys displayed.”

After the Golden Eagles’ most recent loss to North Texas, it was evident that the primary area of improvement was defense. Between the two games, the squad reduced their turnovers from 14 to nine.  

“We defended. You take a team like Rice who makes a lot of threes, scores a lot of points, and we were able to defend them, hold them to their league average of nine threes and I thought that was huge,” Roane said. “One of the biggest stats for us is to only turn it over as minimal times as we did. And to make 29 field goals and to have 25 assists on those.”

Malone and his teammates came into practice determined to make a stand by winning their first conference game.

“We play off each other. We have been building this brotherhood since day one,” Malone said. “We always talk to each other on the court to keep each other motivated.”

The Golden Eagles will travel to UAB on Jan. 23 to take on the Blazers at 7 p.m.

Previous articleGolden Eagles continue to search for conference win
Makayla Puckett
- Advertisement -

Latest news

BasketballMakayla Puckett -
0

Golden Eagles bounce back with first conference win

The men's basketball team broke their losing streak Saturday in a game against Rice.
Read more
BasketballMakayla Puckett -
0

Golden Eagles continue to search for conference win

The men's basketball team is on a losing streak. The team has lost five times to conference opponents.
Read more
BaseballMakayla Puckett -
0

USM sports through the decade

2010:  Baseball – Conference USA tournament champions, NCAA regional For Scott...
Read more
EntertainmentJack McCallum -
0

‘Sword and Shield’ exposes what the series lacks

After a long wait that featured a series of leaks and spoilers, “Pokèmon Sword and Shield” have finally been released. Despite the unavoidable issues with the game, “Sword and Shield” remain entertaining entries in the “Pokèmon” franchise.
Read more
LifestyleMeghan Fuller -
0

Students search for deals this Christmas

Southern Miss students are facing the embarrassment of gift-giving, or lack thereof, this holiday season. While some are working multiple jobs, others simply can’t afford to buy their mom the espresso machine she desires.
Read more
OpinionLillie Busch -
0

Victoria’s Secret surrenders its wings

There will be no angels this holiday season except for the ones on top of trees. In late November, L Brands announced that the Victoria’s Secret 2019 Fashion Show was canceled.
Read more

Must read

BasketballMakayla Puckett -
0

Golden Eagles bounce back with first conference win

The men's basketball team broke their losing streak Saturday in a game against Rice.
Read more
BasketballMakayla Puckett -
0

Golden Eagles continue to search for conference win

The men's basketball team is on a losing streak. The team has lost five times to conference opponents.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Basketball

Golden Eagles continue to search for conference win

The men's basketball team is on a losing streak. The team has lost five times to conference opponents.
Makayla Puckett -
0
Read more
Baseball

USM sports through the decade

2010:  Baseball – Conference...
Makayla Puckett -
0
Read more
Features

Behind the Xs and Os: wives share struggles, triumphs

It is said that behind every great man is a strong woman. What is not said is that behind every great coach is an independent woman. For coaches Jay Hopson, Buster Faulkner and Tim Billings that is exactly who is behind them.
Makayla Puckett -
0
Read more
Basketball

Men’s basketball beats cross town rival

The Golden Eagles earned their second win of the season with a final score of 83-64.
Makayla Puckett -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz