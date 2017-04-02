Golden Eagles dominate in homestand invitational

The Golden Eagles put on a dominant performance as various aspects of the team took first-place wins in their home meet.

“Overall, we had a great meet,” said Head Coach Jon Stuart. “We had so many good performances that top our best ever in school history. We had a lot of great performances and a lot of breakthroughs today.”

The teams that attended were Loyola- New Orleans, Meridian, Mississippi Valley State, Nicholls State, Southern- New Orleans, West Florida, Coahoma and conference rival Louisiana Tech.

The short distance team battled some wind throughout the day, but that did not stop them from finishing in the top three in almost every sprinting event. Junior Cra’Vorkian Carson won the men’s 100m and 200m dashes running 10.51 and 21.05. In the women’s 100m dash, sophomore Kadaria Thompson and freshman Keiyana Gaskin ran a 12.09 to finish second and third place, respectively.

In the 400m dash, the men’s and women’s teams struggled with junior Alexander Richemond running 48.03 to finish sixth and freshman Aireanna Taylor running 57.95 to finish ninth.

The women’s distance team had again another strong performance and put on the most dominant performance of the meet. In the women’s 800m run, the Golden Eagles swept the event, with freshman Natalya Dekleva-Hall ran 2:13 to finish first, freshman Savannah McMillion ran second with a 2:15, and Devin McGee ran a 2:18 to finish third.

The Golden Eagles also swept the 1500m run with senior Dana Dillistone, freshman Regen McGee and freshman Theresa Harto finishing in the first three positions with a 4:25, 4:36 and a 4:43, respectively. Notably, Dillistone broke her own school of 4:27, which was broken in her last meet, with her 4:25.

Freshman Patton Little won the 1500m run by running a 3:57, the only runner breaking the four-minute mark.

Senior Modesty Lorick won both the 100 and 400m hurdles in 13.77 and 59.53 in subsequent events. In the women’s high jump, Jamari Drake finished second with a 1.65m jump. In the women’s long jump senior Jazmyne Gilliam finished fourth with a 5.46m jump.

In the men’s high jump, Parker finished second and freshman Austin Railsback finished third jumping a 2.07m and 1.97m. Sophomore Devonta Brassel doubled in the men’s triple jump (14.85m) and the long jump (6.69m) where he finished first and third.

In field, the men and women both had equal success.

In the men’s shotput, junior Donald Daley threw 15.36m to finish first and freshman Robert Watson threw 14.20m to finish third. Daley and Watson also competed in the discus where they threw 51.37m and 48.70m to finish fourth and fifth, respectively. Daley and Watson tripled in the hammer throw where they threw 57.54m and 52.90m to finish first and second, respectively.

In the women’s shotput, junior Brashe Wood threw 15.81m to finish first, sophomore Danisha Jones threw 14.17m to finish second and junior Alexis Chiles threw 14.01 to finish third. Wood and Jones both competed in discus, where Jones finished first with a throw of 49.31m and Wood finished second with a 49.07m throw. In the hammer throw, freshman Nadia Maffo won with a 60.05m throw and Jones finished third with 53.53m throw.

“We have to follow a process where we don’t get too high or too low and have some consistent performances week by week,” Stuart said. “We just try to gradually improve and peak at the right time for the conference, regional and national meet.”

The Golden Eagles will return to action on April 8 at the Alabama Invitational.