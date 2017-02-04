Golden Eagles romped by WKU, 64-47

Playing in the second game of a basketball tripleheader at Reed Green Coliseum on Saturday afternoon, the Golden Eagles were defeated by the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, 64-47.

Southern Miss could not recreate the offensive success they found in their 91-76 win against Marshall two days earlier, scoring only 47 points on 20-of-61 shooting from the field.

Head Coach Doc Sadler was frustrated with his team’s energy after another Saturday loss, a sentiment that was also echoed by his players.

“On Saturdays, for whatever reason, we just don’t seem to have the energy that [you have] got to have to play this game against good teams,” Sadler said. “We’re not getting anything as far as scoring on Saturday.”

The Golden Eagles struggled to create and convert shots all night, making just 9-of-31 shots in the first half and 11-of-30 in the second half. The lack of scoring is what contributed to the 37-20 deficit the team faced at halftime.

“We didn’t have any energy,” guard Quinton Campbell said. “That’s something you have to have at home.”

Three-point shooting was another struggle for the team tonight. After converting 9-of-16 three-pointers against Marshall, the team only made 2-of-22 of their three-point attempts against WKU.

“At the end of the day, [you have] got to keep shooting,” guard Kevin Holland said. “[In] the first half, we were too relaxed on the perimeter.”

No Southern Miss player was able to achieve double-digit scoring against the WKU defense. Campbell, Holland and Bilal Abdur-Rahim were the leading scorers on the night with eight points each.

“The thing that is frustrating is we just didn’t have the energy,” Sadler said. “That can’t happen.”

After a four-day break from action, the team will travel to San Antonio to face the UTSA Roadrunners on Feb. 9. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.