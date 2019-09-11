  • Home
      “9/11: The South Reflects on Attack”

      Meghan Fuller
      Following the terrorist attack in 2001, the citizens of Manhattan experienced an emotional aftershock, which led them to a crisis response. While the attack was in New York, the South experienced loss as well.
      News

      SGA officers anticipate student involvement

      Lauryn Bohn
      This year’s Student Government Association executive officers plan to boost student involvement and outreach in order to better serve the student body while keeping the traditions forged by previous administrations.
      News

      Students anticipate completion of N31st Avenue

      Meghan Fuller
      As of April, Southern Miss students have been told to steer clear of the road work happening on 31st Avenue near the entrance of campus, but the road should be finished by late November, according to the City of Hattiesburg.
      Sports

      Golden Eagles sees three loses in home tournament

      James Calhoun Jr.
      The Southern Miss Volleyball team came into the Southern Miss Classic with a record of 0-3 after losing to the University of Seattle, University of Denver and University of San Francisco in the Denver Invitational.
      Football

      Southern Miss at Mississippi State photo gallery

      Michael Sandoz
      Mississippi State safety C.J. Morgan tackles Southern Miss running back Kevin Perkins. Photo by: Michael Sandoz Wide…
      Sports

      Hat Trick Magic: Jenny Caracheo leads the Eagles to victory

      William Burke
      Eight goals are an impressive amount in a game but that’s not the only impressive thing that happened during the women’s soccer game on Sunday.
Photo by Charlie Luttrell

The Southern Miss Volleyball team came into the Southern Miss Classic with a record of 0-3 after losing to the University of Seattle, University of Denver and University of San Francisco in the Denver Invitational.

Arkansas State took all three sets over Southern Miss in the match on Aug. 6. Freshman Gillian Hidalgo led the Golden Eagles in the first game with 10 kills and a .280 hit percentage. 

“It felt good to finally play at home. I’ve been putting a lot of work in and it’s nice to see that I can get that kind of outcome,” Hidalgo said. “It’s always good for the setter to spread the ball out so the other side doesn’t know where it’s going to go, but when I got the ball it felt good. It’s always fun when you get fed  the ball.”

In the first set against University of New Orleans, the Golden Eagles jumped out to an early lead but was overcome by the Privateers offense with a 25-20 win. UNO continued to dominate in the second set with a 25-18 win. Senior Ashley Berry had seven kills, however, that wasn’t enough to stop UNO from completing the sweep. 

“I thought she went out there and did a great job attacking their line and she had a lot of success,” Coach Stephanie Radecki said.

Junior Piper Matsumoto dished out 23 assists and 12 digs. The Privateers took the second and third set by a 25-18 and 25-19 score, respectively. Redshirt junior Chloe Klusman tallied five kills on a .357 hitting percentage.

In the first set Mississippi State put on a dominant showing with a 25-17. In the second set, the Golden Eagles couldn’t overcome the Bulldogs. Berry stepped up throughout the weekend with 23 kills over the two matches against the Bulldogs and the Privateers and a .429 hitting percentage. 

“We’re really young with a lot of new players, 17 young players that haven’t played a whole lot of volleyball together,” Radecki said. “Our returners have never been viewed as big go-to players. They’ve stepped into these huge shoes that need to be filled. One of the biggest goals is to get better every day, and we got better today.”

James Calhoun Jr.
