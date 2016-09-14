Golden Eagles Sweeps ULM, 25-11

The University of Louisiana Monroe Warhawks were no match for the Golden Eagle offense, who swept the Warhawks in three sets 25-13, 25-18 and 25-11.

Sarah Bell’s and Makareta Rademakers’ 29 assists kept ULM’s defense on their heels by a constant change of offensive attacks.

The offense was led by Stephany Purdue, Kylie Grandy, Catherine Repsher and Ashley Berry who totaled 21 kills of the team’s 34. ULM as a team would only muster 24 kills total. Kylie Grandy’s effort was seen universally on both sides of the ball as her defensive presence was just as important as she tallied nine digs.

In the first two sets, the Golden Eagles would not trail after taking a 8-7 lead in the first set, finishing with a 25-13 win. Both Grandy and Rademakers would add aces to each of their impressive nights. The second set was just as dominant as the first as the first six points were all scored on kills for the Golden Eagles. Despite a late Warhawk run at the end of the set, the Golden Eagles still picked up the win at 25-18.

Although the majority of the game was relative smooth sailing for USM, the Warhawks still managed to put up a fight on their home turf in the third set. The Warhawks tried to rally a very late comeback in a 9-8 score. However, the Golden Eagles clamped down on defense against the Warhawks in the final set, winning it 25-11.

“What was great about this match is we had a very balanced offense,” said head coach Amanda Berkley in a team statement. “It’s a tribute to Maka [Rademakers] and Sarah for mixing it up and getting everyone involved. We passed really well and it helped us get the ball to everyone on offense. Overall it was a good team win.”

Southern Miss extended its season record to 9-3 and looks to keep the momentum going on the road traveling to Arkansas in the Lady Razorback Invitational starting on Friday.