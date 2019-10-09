ad
  • Home
  • News
    • AllGulf ParkInternationalLocalNationalOn CampusState
      News

      Southern Miss brings Golden Family Reunion to Homecoming

      Caleb McCluskey
      0
      Southern Miss Homecoming is coming back with with not only some familiar events but also some new developments. According to the Student Government Association director of the homecoming parade and sophomore nursing major Grace Kellicut, the theme of this year’s homecoming is Golden Family Reunion.
      News

      Textbook subscription services may benefit students

      Caleb McCluskey
      0
      Textbook prices are the highest they’ve ever been nationally. In a message from the provost, Southern Miss Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Steven Moser, Ph.D., addressed the issue and supplied a possible answer.
      News

      Major companies look to hire students at career expo

      Earl Stoudemire
      0
      The career and internship expo will be hosted by Career Services Oct. 8 from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Thad Cochran Center. Assistant Director of Career Services Kathy Killam said she is excited to share the opportunity with students.
  • A & E
  • Sports
    • AllAnalysisBaseballBasketballCross CountryFootball2015 Football2016 FootballGolfLacrossePlayer Highlight
      Sports

      Golden Eagles use loss to Jaguars as turning point

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      In under two hours the Southern Miss volleyball team (1-16, 0-3 C-USA) lost three straight sets to South Alabama (12-6, 3-1 Sunbelt).
      Sports

      Golden Eagles win conference match over FIU

      Jakobe Smith
      0
      The Southern Miss women’s soccer team (6-5, 1-2 C-USA) are back home after a two-game road trip. They hosted the Florida International Panthers (2-9, 0-4 C-USA). With a win over FIU, the Golden Eagles remained perfect at home so far this season.
      Sports

      Southern Miss stays stagnant in C-USA

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      For the past 25 years, Southern Miss has been a member of “the Conference of the United States of America” as head baseball coach Scott Berry once referred to it. Despite the loyalty the athletic department feels towards Conference USA, it is time to cut ties and move on.
  • Opinion
  • Multimedia
  • Features
  • Lifestyle
  • About
  • Careers
type here...
Sports Golden Eagles use loss to Jaguars as turning point
SportsVolleyball

Golden Eagles use loss to Jaguars as turning point

By Makayla Puckett

-

30
0

In under two hours the Southern Miss volleyball team (1-16, 0-3 C-USA) lost three straight sets to South Alabama (12-6, 3-1 Sunbelt). 

“Tonight was really frustrating because I felt like we should have been able to execute more,” head coach Stephanie Radecki said. “We missed an opportunity tonight versus a good team so that’s really hard to take.” 

With seven lead changes in the first set the Golden Eagles trialed closely behind the Jaguars. An attack error by Liana Guillemaud gave South Alabama the lead which they kept until a kill by Guillemaud ties the set at 20-20. South Alabama jumped back in front with a kill by Rachel DeMarcus assisted by Meghan Jones. The set ended with a score of 25-22. Southern Miss had six errors for the set and Guillemaud led the squad with six of 13 kills.  

“She [Guillemaud] is taking a lot of swings for a true freshman,” Radecki said. “She has found a way to see a lot of success. She has stayed focus and when she has errors she has comeback swinging and has done a good job with that.” 

In set two Southern Miss held the lead until a kill by Kelley Hartman tied the set at 12-12 followed by a kill by Iva Durdanovic which but South Alabama ahead. The Golden Eagles were only able to put up four more points on the board for a final set score of 25-16.  

“When our passing breaks down our offense tends to struggle,” Radecki said. “Obviously with it being a frustrating season when a team runs points on us all that comes back and its frustrating. We have to be a lot more mentally tough now.” 

The third set also ended with a score of 25-16. Southern Miss stayed in front until an attack error by Hallie Phelan tied the set at 7-7. A service ace gave the Jaguars the advantage. The Golden Eagles were unable to catch up ultimately ending the match. 

“I’m ready to be back in the gym and work on a lot of things. I think everyone feels the same way,” Guillemaud said. “This might be a turning point for us because this loss hurt a lot more than the others. We were getting so good and then to drop back down again will give us some pep in our step.”  

Guillemaud put up 13 points for the night with 11 kills and a .200 hitting percentage. Madison Lawler led the Golden Eagles with 17 digs and Piper Matsumoto had 26 assists.  

“It [confidence] is low but we are also hungry for more, we still are looking forward and we are ready for the game against Rice,” Lawler said. “Even though we lost tonight I think we are going to bounce back.” 

Southern Miss will travel to Houston, TX on Oct. 4 to face 14-1 conference opponent Rice. The Owls are currently undefeated in conference play putting them in second place in C-USA.  

“Rice is having a great season,” Radecki said. “I’m so excited our conference has teams that are competing at that level and we are just going to go after them. You never know what could happen.”

Previous articleMississippi state flag redesign sparks debate
Makayla Puckett
- Advertisement -

Latest news

SportsMakayla Puckett -
0

Golden Eagles use loss to Jaguars as turning point

In under two hours the Southern Miss volleyball team (1-16, 0-3 C-USA) lost three straight sets to South Alabama (12-6, 3-1 Sunbelt).
Read more
FeaturesBrian Winters -
0

Mississippi state flag redesign sparks debate

In recent years, some Mississippians have wanted a new flag design, while others hold on to the current one. One Mississippi native, Laurin Stennis, designed a flag that has gained support.
Read more
EntertainmentWilliam Lowery -
0

‘From Beyond’ is a great way to start October

It is October, the month in which people put carved pumpkins on the front porch and wear costumes to celebrate Halloween. Movies play an important part as well, but instead of recommending popular movies like “Halloween” or “Hocus Pocus,” the Gore Guru is going to dive into lesser-known stuff worth checking out over the course of the month, starting with 1986’s “From Beyond.”
Read more
LifestyleMolly Schraeder -
0

Camaraderie benefits nursing students

Nursing school is a taxing journey that takes drive, commitment and gusto from the students who wish to earn a bachelor of science degree in nursing. With the hours of study, class and clinicals, nursing school can be a struggle for those who choose to embark on that path.
Read more
EntertainmentConrad Acosta -
0

‘Joker’ provides a grounded take on an unhinged maniac

Todd Phillips’ “Joker” is a film about the consequences of embracing instability. Using the frame of an origin story for yet another iteration of Batman’s iconic nemesis, the film tells the story of a deeply traumatized man who finds himself at the head of a political revolution in the fictitious Gotham City.
Read more
NewsCaleb McCluskey -
0

Southern Miss brings Golden Family Reunion to Homecoming

Southern Miss Homecoming is coming back with with not only some familiar events but also some new developments. According to the Student Government Association director of the homecoming parade and sophomore nursing major Grace Kellicut, the theme of this year’s homecoming is Golden Family Reunion.
Read more

Must read

SportsMakayla Puckett -
0

Golden Eagles use loss to Jaguars as turning point

In under two hours the Southern Miss volleyball team (1-16, 0-3 C-USA) lost three straight sets to South Alabama (12-6, 3-1 Sunbelt).
Read more
FeaturesBrian Winters -
0

Mississippi state flag redesign sparks debate

In recent years, some Mississippians have wanted a new flag design, while others hold on to the current one. One Mississippi native, Laurin Stennis, designed a flag that has gained support.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Sports

Golden Eagles win conference match over FIU

The Southern Miss women’s soccer team (6-5, 1-2 C-USA) are back home after a two-game road trip. They hosted the Florida International Panthers (2-9, 0-4 C-USA). With a win over FIU, the Golden Eagles remained perfect at home so far this season.
Jakobe Smith -
0
Read more
Sports

Southern Miss stays stagnant in C-USA

For the past 25 years, Southern Miss has been a member of “the Conference of the United States of America” as head baseball coach Scott Berry once referred to it. Despite the loyalty the athletic department feels towards Conference USA, it is time to cut ties and move on.
Makayla Puckett -
0
Read more
Photo Gallery

Southern Miss volleyball v. ASU photo gallery

All photos by Bethany Morris
Bethany Morris -
0
Read more
Sports

Southern Miss volleyball breaks losing streak

Returning from a 10 game road trip without a win the Southern Miss Volleyball team (1-14, 0-2 CUSA) prepared to host Alabama State (4-16, 1-4 SWAC) in hopes of earning its first win of the season. To head coach Stephanie Radecki’s relief her team delivered.
Makayla Puckett -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz