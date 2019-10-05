Golden Eagles win conference match over FIU

ad
      News

      Textbook subscription services may benefit students

      Caleb McCluskey
      0
      Textbook prices are the highest they’ve ever been nationally. In a message from the provost, Southern Miss Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Steven Moser, Ph.D., addressed the issue and supplied a possible answer.
      News

      Major companies look to hire students at career expo

      Earl Stoudemire
      0
      The career and internship expo will be hosted by Career Services Oct. 8 from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Thad Cochran Center. Assistant Director of Career Services Kathy Killam said she is excited to share the opportunity with students.
      Local

      Black business owner responds to vandalism

      Blair Ballou
      0
      Owner of Vikki Layne’s Bar and Grill Vikki Terrell found her restaurant vandalized with racial slurs Monday.
The Southern Miss women’s soccer team (6-5, 1-2 C-USA) are back home after a two-game road trip. They hosted the Florida International Panthers (2-9, 0-4 C-USA). With a win over FIU, the Golden Eagles remained perfect at home so far this season. 

Saturday’s matchup between the two schools began with a 40-minute lightning delay.

Offense ruled the contest between the Golden Eagles and Panthers. Southern Miss had eight shots with five of them being on the goal.

The Golden Eagles set the tone with a goal from Ariel Diaz at 9:22 in the first half, giving her third for the year. She was assisted on the play by Hailey Pohevitz. 

With the Panthers looking to strike back, Kendell Mindnich registered a save with 21:00 remaining in the first half after snagging a free kick out of the air.  The Golden Eagles wouldn’t stop with one goal as JoAnnie Ramos scored a goal on a penalty kick at 36:17, thus giving the Golden Eagles a 2-0 lead at the half. 

The second half of play featured the same amount of offensive energy as the first, but the Golden Eagles upped their energy on the other side of the ball, finishing the game with a total of five saves. Hailey Pohevitz scored her fifth goal of the season at 51:52 putting the Golden Eagles up 3-0. The Panthers again tried to put points on the board, but Sarah Preston registered a save in the 67th minute of play.

The win brought the Golden Eagles’ record to 6-5. This breaks a two-game losing streak for the Golden Eagles that they lost on the road. They will host the Florida Atlantic Owls Sunday, Oct. 6 at 1p.m.

Jakobe Smith
