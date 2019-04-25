Golden Eagles earn blowout win over UNO

Fresh off of a walk-off win over Louisiana-Lafayette on Tuesday night, the Southern Miss baseball team (26-13, 14-4 C-USA) turned around and earned a 15-2 road win over the University of New Orleans on Wednesday. New Orleans won the last meeting between the two teams at Pete Taylor Park on Feb. 26.

The Privateers got on the board first in the second inning with an RBI double that brought in one run.

Southern Miss took control of the game in the third and fourth innings, however. A Hunter Slater fielder’s choice in the third inning allowed Will McGillis to score to tie the game at 1-1. The Golden Eagles took the lead for good with a six-run fourth inning. Danny Lynch, Gabe Montenegro, Matthew Guidry and McGillis all accounted for RBIs in the inning, and Hunter Slater capped off the inning with a two-run home run to left field.

Slater again extended the Southern Miss by two runs in the sixth inning with his second home run of the contest, giving the team a 9-1 lead over the Privateers.

Six more runs in the seventh inning put Southern Miss comfortably ahead of New Orleans in the contest. Hunter LeBlanc scored on a wild pitch, which was followed by a two-run RBI double by Guidry and Slater’s third home run of the contest, a three-run shot to right center field.

New Orleans added a run in the eighth inning, but they were unable to overcome the deficit in the last two innings.

Overall, Slater was 3-for-5 at the plate and accounted for eight of the team’s 14 total RBIs. However, Bryant Bowen’s 22-game hit streak was snapped against the Privateers. Bowen finished the game 0-for-5 at the plate.

Josh Lewis earned the win on the mound for Southern Miss, his first of the season. Lewis pitched three innings in relief and struck out three batters while allowing just two hits.

Up next for the Golden Eagles is a three-game road conference series against Middle Tennessee State from April 27-28. The Blue Raiders are currently 16-25 overall and 9-9 in Conference USA play.