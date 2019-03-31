Golden Eagles take one of three from Marshall

- Advertisement -

The Southern Miss softball team (18-16, 5-7 C-USA) won one game in a three-game weekend series against Marshall (23-12, 6-3 C-USA) from March 30 to 31 at the Southern Miss Softball Complex.

In Game 1 of the series on Saturday, Marshall scored one run during the top of the first inning on an RBI groundout. In the top of the fifth inning, Marshall extended its lead after hitting a home run while having two runners on base, allowing three runs to score.

After five scoreless innings on the offensive side of the ball and another run from Marshall in the top of the sixth inning, right fielder Karley Nichols scored after a single by Madison Rayner in the bottom of the sixth, giving Southern Miss its first run of the day and cutting Marshall’s lead to 5-1.

However, a Marshall home run in the seventh inning cemented the 6-1 win for the Thundering Herd.

Makenna Pierce started Game 2 for the Golden Eagles in the circle. Pierce entered the game with a record of 2-1 and an ERA of 3.03.

Alyssa Davis put Southern Miss up first after an RBI single by Destini Brown in the fourth inning. Brown scored later in the inning after an RBI single by Samantha Papp, giving the team a 2-0 lead.

Marshall took a 3-2 lead over Southern Miss in the top of the fifth inning, however, as the Thundering Herd scored two runs on a fielder’s choice and an error, as well as another run on an RBI groundout.

Pitcher Bailie Springfield relieved Pierce in the circle in the top of the fifth inning, Pierce ended her time in the circle having pitched 4.1 innings and allowed one hit and three runs and walked only two batters.

Southern Miss tied the game up in the bottom of the fifth inning, but on a Brown walk with the bases loaded that allowed Chase Nelson to score, but Southern Miss was unable to score any more runs in the inning.

Marshall added one run in the sixth inning and two runs in the seventh inning to retake the lead and get a 6-3 win over Southern Miss in Game 2, earning the series win in the process.

Abby Trahan replaced Springfield in the circle during the top of the seventh inning. Springfield ended her time in the circle by allowing four hits and three runs and struck out one batter.

After losing the first two games of the series, Southern Miss got a victory in Game 3 on Sunday by a score of 5-0. Amber Pack hit a two-RBI double in the second inning to give Southern Miss an early 2-0 lead.

The team expanded on its lead with three more runs in the sixth inning, one from Caroline Casey on a Sarah Van Schaik RBI groundout and two more runs from Brown and Davis on a Marshall error.

Southern Miss head coach Wendy Hogue talked about the series following Sunday’s win.

“We played well today I didn’t think we played well yesterday, yesterday we had too many freebies and defensively I don’t think we pitched up to our abilities yesterday,” Hogue said. “Today I think we completely dominated in the circle and that we swung the bat well.”

Trahan pitched a complete game in the circle for Southern Miss in Game 3, recording eight strikeouts, while allowing one hit and zero walks. Trahan also improved her overall record to 8-8.

“That was total domination, she gave up one run. When Abby’s at her best she can beat anybody in the country and she had a great game in the circle,” Hogue said.

Southern Miss returns to the diamond for a midweek road contest against South Alabama on April 3 at 6:30 p.m. The Golden Eagles lost at home to the Jaguars by a score of 4-0 on March 19.