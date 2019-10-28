ad
      News

      Universities’ voter turnout increases

      Caleb McCluskey
      0
      Out of an estimated 48,498 voters registered in Forrest County, 16,474 made it to the polls according to data provided by election commissioner of district one Gentry Mordica. However, many people believe this number is not indicative of the importance of voting and voter turnout.
      News

      Sweet Tea Festival promotes shopping local

      William Lowery
      0
      The first Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival was held in Poplarville Oct. 18 and 19.
      News

      Chronic health conditions create challenges for students

      Morgan Usry
      0
      People who have chronic health conditions may face many challenges. This is even more true for those who are also students. On top of the normal problems that any college student has, they also have to deal with missing classes, constant fatigue and the other complications that a chronic health issue can pose.
      Sports

      Men’s basketball prepares for upcoming season

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      With the 2019 basketball season starting Nov. 5, head coach Jay Ladner and the Golden Eagles have spent the past seven months adjusting to the new coaching administration.
      Sports

      Southern Miss learns from mistakes at LA Tech

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      After a 45-30 loss to LA Tech on Oct. 18, Southern Miss now sits at number three in Conference USA West.
      Sports

      Baseball scrimmage offers three takeaways

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      In the midst of preparing for the 2020 season, the Southern Miss baseball team hosted William Carey University for a fall scrimmage.
Entertainment Grandson shows empowerment in anti-authority
Entertainment

Grandson shows empowerment in anti-authority

By Meghan Fuller

Jordan Edward Benjamin, otherwise known as grandson, has been a political artist since 2018. He shares his political views throughout his music, especially during performances. 

While grandson often gets negative press due to his political agenda because of his videos or Twitter feed, he feels that it’s important to become aware of certain matters in today’s society. Grandson uses his music to present issues throughout the world in hopes of changing opinions. While many have told him to just stick to music, grandson is doing that while also becoming a voice for those wanting to feel empowered.  

Grandson’s music ultimately consists of an alternative EDM style that is often described as sinister with a specific build. When he first began writing for other artists, grandson felt that his music needed to be taken more seriously. He released his debut EP, “A Modern Tragedy Vol. 1” in 2018, which had anti-authoritative hits such as “Blood // Water” and “6:00.” He has since released the accompanying vol. 2 and 3 EPs. 

While he views his music as a service, grandson ultimately writes for those seeking to be defiant towards authority. He describes his music as being truthful, which hits on this era of instant gratification, fake news and other world issues. Grandson shows his opinions on single-payer healthcare and climate change through his shows and recent appearances in Washington, D.C. He has taken part in marches like with the We The People March back in mid-October that was done to defy our current administration. 

Grandson recently held a social experiment to see how people react while behind a mask. He allowed people to come in with hidden identities with the power to do whatever they wanted to a constant variable, which just so happened to be grandson himself. Paired with the experiment was grandson’s song, “Oh No!,” which portrays the same destructive behavior and hidden impulses seen throughout the video. 

Although grandson is Canadian, his dual citizenship has allowed him to become an artist for all people in any nation. While some of his songs are seen as controversial or hard-hitting, those are the most important ones to listen to. His music isn’t cheesy or poppy. Instead, it’s a real vocalization on real issues. It brings attention to the problems that society tends to ignore. 

Grandson’s songs hit on certain matters worth discussing, such as police brutality, immigration or the control mass media has on society. It’s clear when listening to his music what grandson’s views are, but he doesn’t necessarily want listeners to share the same views. Grandson produces music in order to bring attention to certain problems and start a conversation. Whether or not listeners feel the same way, grandson wants feedback among anything. 

Seeing grandson in concert was a truly bracing experience. He has the ability to draw in a crowd with his music to ultimately share specific issues that he feels need a reaction. While some artists don’t specifically use their platform, grandson continues to defy social norms, disregarding any backlash so he can better society.

Meghan Fuller
Politicians​ lack connection with students

Local politicians aim to increase their voting by campaigning to specific neighborhoods but cease to campaign to college students due to money, political views or the lack of appeal.
Republican teachers commit to voting for Hood

When Joseph Puckett was a substitute teacher at Vicksburg High School, he was shocked by what he saw. The product of a private school education, the sophomore teaching and coaching major at Copiah-Lincoln Community College said he saw students who lacked a stable connection with their teachers in an outdated environment.
Ballot Box Comic

Comic by Darius Harris.
Universities' voter turnout increases

Out of an estimated 48,498 voters registered in Forrest County, 16,474 made it to the polls according to data provided by election commissioner of district one Gentry Mordica. However, many people believe this number is not indicative of the importance of voting and voter turnout.
Five songs that emphasize the importance of America and our rights

Nov. 5 is election day. Thousands of people young and old will head to their nearest voting district to cast his or her ballots for governor of Mississippi. Voting is an important part of American culture, but college students struggle to find time to vote. Here are five songs to get them out to the polls. “Real American” by Rick Derringer No, this isn’t an article about the best wrestler introduction songs, but “Real American” is a reminder that no matter the odds, get it done. A lot of music during the ‘80s emphasized motivation and never giving up, but “Real American” also reminds the listener that they are a proud citizen of America, and what do Americans do? They vote, among other things, but most importantly vote. “(You Can Still) Rock in America” by Night Ranger Another patriotic song from the most patriotic decade in human history. Many people recognize Night Ranger as “the band that made that one song my friends and I sing drunkenly at karaoke night,” but this 1983 single might be their greatest work. Why? Because it’s about America the beautiful! Southern Miss students can show their patriotic pride by pulling into the parking lot of wherever they vote while blaring out this song at maximum volume. Truly, the American way. “(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party)” by the Beastie Boys Many college students aren’t registered to vote. Many would rather choose to party rather than go out to the polls. Think about it this way, though, voting is like deciding whether or not we should be allowed the right to party. This gem by the Beastie Boys is about how sometimes people have to fight for the preservation of the simple things in life. If people don’t vote, then they can’t party. “Should I Stay or Should I Go” by The Clash People think punk music is only about rebelling against the establishment, but that’s not true. This song, from the band’s 1983 album “Combat Rock,” could also be used to apply to an everyday dilemma: do I go out and vote, or not? If a student chooses to vote, then they play a part in deciding who becomes the next governor of Mississippi or President of the United States. If they don’t, then it’s their loss. “Renegade” by Styx Imagine being the person who likes to vote and support a good cause. Imagine waking up, going through the day and reaching the end, only to realize, “No, I forgot to vote!” Styx’s song makes the individual feel like they committed a crime and are now on the lam. Nothing says renegade more than forgetting to vote and having to apply for an absentee ballot instead. Truly, the sign of a renegade who had it made.
Grandson shows empowerment in anti-authority

Jordan Edward Benjamin, otherwise known as grandson, has been a political artist since 2018. He shares his political views throughout his music, especially during performances.
Politicians​ lack connection with students

Local politicians aim to increase their voting by campaigning to specific neighborhoods but cease to campaign to college students due to money, political views or the lack of appeal.
Republican teachers commit to voting for Hood

When Joseph Puckett was a substitute teacher at Vicksburg High School, he was shocked by what he saw. The product of a private school education, the sophomore teaching and coaching major at Copiah-Lincoln Community College said he saw students who lacked a stable connection with their teachers in an outdated environment.
Five songs that emphasize the importance of America and our rights

Nov. 5 is election day. Thousands of people young and old will head to their nearest voting district to cast his or her ballots for governor of Mississippi. Voting is an important part of American culture, but college students struggle to find time to vote. Here are five songs to get them out to the polls. “Real American” by Rick Derringer No, this isn’t an article about the best wrestler introduction songs, but “Real American” is a reminder that no matter the odds, get it done. A lot of music during the ‘80s emphasized motivation and never giving up, but “Real American” also reminds the listener that they are a proud citizen of America, and what do Americans do? They vote, among other things, but most importantly vote. “(You Can Still) Rock in America” by Night Ranger Another patriotic song from the most patriotic decade in human history. Many people recognize Night Ranger as “the band that made that one song my friends and I sing drunkenly at karaoke night,” but this 1983 single might be their greatest work. Why? Because it’s about America the beautiful! Southern Miss students can show their patriotic pride by pulling into the parking lot of wherever they vote while blaring out this song at maximum volume. Truly, the American way. “(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party)” by the Beastie Boys Many college students aren’t registered to vote. Many would rather choose to party rather than go out to the polls. Think about it this way, though, voting is like deciding whether or not we should be allowed the right to party. This gem by the Beastie Boys is about how sometimes people have to fight for the preservation of the simple things in life. If people don’t vote, then they can’t party. “Should I Stay or Should I Go” by The Clash People think punk music is only about rebelling against the establishment, but that’s not true. This song, from the band’s 1983 album “Combat Rock,” could also be used to apply to an everyday dilemma: do I go out and vote, or not? If a student chooses to vote, then they play a part in deciding who becomes the next governor of Mississippi or President of the United States. If they don’t, then it’s their loss. “Renegade” by Styx Imagine being the person who likes to vote and support a good cause. Imagine waking up, going through the day and reaching the end, only to realize, “No, I forgot to vote!” Styx’s song makes the individual feel like they committed a crime and are now on the lam. Nothing says renegade more than forgetting to vote and having to apply for an absentee ballot instead. Truly, the sign of a renegade who had it made.
'Lifeforce' gives vampires a sci-fi edge

When people hear the name Tobe Hooper they associate it with horror classics like “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” or “Poltergeist.” Though he’s left an impact on the genre, nothing can quite compare to the sci-fi, horror masterpiece that is “Lifeforce.”
Lil' Kim brings mediocre return with '9'

Lil’ Kim’s “9” is the rap legend’s first studio album in 14 years and the first, fresh collection of songs in three years. While hearing new Lil’ Kim music is exciting, it still sounds like there is something that Kim has lost over the years.
'Gem of the Ocean' shows Southern Miss Theatre at its best

Southern Miss Theatre’s production of “Gem of the Ocean” was a profound and engaging experience that included powerful acting and effective design.
Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss' award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

