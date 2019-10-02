Group Studying Comic

USM Foundation announced a fundraising initiative with the Center for Military Veterans, Service Member and Families Sept. 27 after privately raising $1.8 million for a new building, which will be on the corner of Pearl Street and 38th Avenue. The building will be named Quinlan-Hammond Hall of Honor.
Even with a hot 3-0 start, the Dallas Cowboys still had a lot to prove against the New Orleans Saints when they visited the Superdome on Sunday. The Cowboys were undefeated, but there was doubt that they had earned it.
It seems that Netflix has been favoring quantity over quality in its original movies (remember “The Perfect Date” or “Sierra Burgess is a Loser”?). “Tall Girl,” one of the newest additions to the abundant Netflix originals, fits the mold of Netflix’s dime-a-dozen mentality.
In the midst of exams, football games and other university events, senior theatre major Tony Reimonenq and senior forensic science major Ta’Nika Williams have been elected to the 2019 Homecoming Court as Mr. and Miss Southern Miss.
2009’s “Borderlands” wowed gamers with its mixture of first-person shooting and RPG mechanics. One sequel, a prequel and a spin-off later, and it is business as usual on the wild, dangerous planet of Pandora.
