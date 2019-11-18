  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
Entertainment ‘Harriet’ sanctifies title character
Entertainment

‘Harriet’ sanctifies title character

By Lillie Busch

-

142
0

“Harriet” is a great, albeit formulaic, film. It entertains without the vengeance of movies like “Inglourious Basterds” and successfully illuminates Tubman’s legacy with a burning torch. However, the movie would have improved without the heavy-handed imagery, especially in the final stretch.

“Harriet,” the first film about the abolitionist heroine since 1978, premiered Nov. 1. The sweeping biopic stars Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo as the titular character with the supporting cast including songwriter Janelle Monae, “Hamilton’s” Leslie Odom Jr., Joe Alwyn, and country band Sugarland’s Jennifer Nettles.

Beginning in 1849, the biopic opens with enslaved woman Araminta “Minty” Ross, soon to be renamed Harriet Tubman, suffering from one of her fits. The film follows Tubman as she escapes from her owners’ plantation and finds refuge in Philadelphia. In the second half of the movie, the audience joins Tubman as she journeys back into the South to rescue her family and other slaves.

The movie excels with a linear timeline and stellar acting. Erivo, especially, brings a certain type of ferocity and vindication to the legendary Harriet Tubman. However, what would have been an easy five star review is crippled by the director’s lack of belief in the audience’s intelligence, especially with the film’s imagery and characterization.

The script sanctifies Tubman, but not without good reason. As a young girl, Tubman suffered a wound to the head, therefore causing potentially epileptic fits. The fits induced visions that Tubman claimed were from God. Combined with her religious upbringing, the visions made Tubman a very devout Christian.

The artistic direction is heavy-handed with the idea of divine intervention. Instead of regular color, Tubman’s visions are instead shown with blue-grey shades and include echoing audio. Such overt effects make it difficult for the viewer to take these visions seriously.

Tubman is further sanctified by spontaneously singing gospel songs. Those around her, black and white, cannot hear her sing. Tubman also continually insists on God’s direction in her life—enough that fellow abolitionist William Still, played by Leslie Odom Jr., remarks on a “potential brain injury.” Erivo plays the role convincingly and does not make Tubman into a martyr; however, the elements still feel false in a world so ugly.

While there are cameos from other abolitionists like Frederick Douglass, the scriptwriters took liberty with composite characters Gideon Burgess, a slave owner, and Marie Buchanan, a free black woman. The creations do not cheapen the writing’s quality, but rather make the movie more formulaic with a clear bad guy and good woman. “Harriet” is not a film intended for moral ambiguity.

The final 30 minutes of the film also fall short. The intense cat-and-mouse dance between Tubman and Burgess ends without a satisfying climax, and Tubman rides away on a literal white horse. Flashes of Tubman’s history play on the big screen: her raid in the Civil War, leading black forces for the Union and returning home to the house she had promised her parents. The conclusion reads like an elementary history textbook.

Previous article‘Rick and Morty’ exemplifies the antihero rise
Next articleLady Antebellum’s ‘Ocean’ demonstrates growth
Lillie Busch
- Advertisement -

Latest news

CartoonDarius Harris -
0

Parking trouble

Read more
Arts & EntertainmentMorgan Usry -
0

Instead of remaking or continuing the story of the “High School Musical” movies in an effort to pull in nostalgic viewers, the show takes a meta approach that pays tribute to the movies in a fun way.
Read more
OpinionMichael Sandoz -
0

Thanksgiving deserves more appreciation

Is the greatest time of the year being ignored?
Read more
OpinionLaurel Thrailkill -
0

Anti-vaxxers spread dangerous misinformation

The anti-vax movement stems from fear-mongering and misinformation.
Read more
EntertainmentLaurel Thrailkill -
0

Lady Antebellum’s ‘Ocean’ demonstrates growth

American country-pop trio Lady Antebellum released its eighth studio album through Big Machine Records. “Ocean” is an undeniable classic being received as a welcome return to the band’s roots.
Read more
EntertainmentLillie Busch -
0

‘Harriet’ sanctifies title character

“Harriet,” the first film about the abolitionist heroine since 1978, premiered Nov. 1.
Read more

Must read

CartoonDarius Harris -
0

Parking trouble

Read more
Arts & EntertainmentMorgan Usry -
0

Instead of remaking or continuing the story of the “High School Musical” movies in an effort to pull in nostalgic viewers, the show takes a meta approach that pays tribute to the movies in a fun way.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Entertainment

Lady Antebellum’s ‘Ocean’ demonstrates growth

American country-pop trio Lady Antebellum released its eighth studio album through Big Machine Records. “Ocean” is an undeniable classic being received as a welcome return to the band’s roots.
Laurel Thrailkill -
0
Read more
Entertainment

‘Rick and Morty’ exemplifies the antihero rise

A product of postmodernism is the antihero archetype that is seen in Rick of “Rick and Morty.”
Kaylyn Jones -
0
Read more
Entertainment

New talent, not dead celebs should get roles

This week it was announced the upcoming film “Finding Jack” would be bringing back an actor who has not been seen in a long time, mainly because he’s dead.
William Lowery -
0
Read more
Entertainment

Baby, it’s politically correct outside

The 2019 iteration of “Baby It’s Cold Outside” is a pointless distraction away from the real issues of sexual assault and consent.
Kaylyn Jones -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz