  • Home
  • News
    • AllGulf ParkInternationalLocalNationalOn CampusState
      News

      Southern Miss falls to Mississippi State 38-15

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      Starkville – Breaking the series tie the Mississippi State Bulldogs defeated Southern Miss 38-15 for a series record of 15-14-1.
      News

      Students anticipate completion of N31st Avenue

      Meghan Fuller
      0
      As of April, Southern Miss students have been told to steer clear of the road work happening on 31st Avenue near the entrance of campus, but the road should be finished by late November, according to the City of Hattiesburg.
      News

      Transfer students finish in five

      Lillie Busch
      0
      According to Institutional Research at Southern Miss, a total of 11,920 undergraduate students enrolled in Fall 2018. Among these students, 1,673 were transfers.
  • A & E
  • Sports
    • AllAnalysisBaseballBasketballCross CountryFootball2015 Football2016 FootballGolfLacrossePlayer Highlight
      Sports

      Hat Trick Magic: Jenny Caracheo leads the Eagles to victory

      William Burke
      0
      Eight goals are an impressive amount in a game but that’s not the only impressive thing that happened during the women’s soccer game on Sunday.
      Sports

      Women’s soccer wins home opener

      Jakobe Smith
      0
      Southern Miss women’s soccer team (1-3) held its home opener against South Alabama (3-0-1) on Sept. 5.
      Sports

      Southern Miss to face Miss. State for 30th time

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      Over the past 29 matchups between Southern Miss and Mississippi State, each school has earned 14 wins with one tie in 1973. With the last contest between the in-state rivals taking place at the Rock in 2015, the Golden Eagles seek to break the four-game losing streak to the Bulldogs.
  • Opinion
  • Multimedia
  • Ads
  • Contact
type here...
Sports Hat Trick Magic: Jenny Caracheo leads the Eagles to...
SportsWomen's Soccer

Hat Trick Magic: Jenny Caracheo leads the Eagles to victory

By William Burke

-

39
0

Photo by Bethany Morris

Eight goals are an impressive amount in a game but that’s not the only impressive thing that happened during the women’s soccer game on Sunday. Junior midfielder Jenny Caracheo scored three of the Golden Eagle’s eight goals within the first 45 minutes of the game. Caracheo’s “Hat Trick” at the 22:00 minute mark played a huge impact in the outcome of the game.

“We passed the ball quickly which led to the hat trick. I couldn’t have done it without my teammates,” Caracheo said. “We were combing out there and it really made the opportunities come. Poh had a great through ball that led to my second goal and really made scoring the easy part.”

Alice Campos had two goals for the game and Hailey Pohevitz, Mackenzie Hamilton and Ariel Diaz picked up a one goal each as well. 

“During practice this week we really focused on passing and working together as a team which led us to a big win going into next week,” Caracheo said. “Auburn will be tough but if we play together as a team and work hard during practice, I believe we will do well.” 

The Golden Eagles played well offensively but punched a shut out defensively. Allowing Mississippi Valley no goals through the full 90 minute match was a huge boost of confidence for the players going into next week’s schedule.

“Keeping the pace up front really helped us defensively. Our front line was able to control the ball in the front half of the pitch which helped the defensive line to stay back and play solid defense.” Head coach Mohammed El-Zare stated, “Going into this game we wanted to strike early and keep the tempo up which we did well and led us to the win today.” 

Mississippi Valley only had one shot throughout the game compared to Southern Miss’s total of 36. Forward Alice Campos led the Golden Eagles with nine shots and Ariel Diaz followed with six. 

“Being able to keep the tempo high pace allowed us the opportunity to give some playing time to some young talent while allowing us to rest our more seasoned players which is a great thing for us heading into next week.” El-Zare said, “Auburn will be a tough matchup, but we will work on changing our strategy this week in practice to give us a better chance of picking up a win over an SEC school.”The Golden Eagles improve their record 3-3 by picking up the 8-0 win over the Delta Devils. Southern Miss will travel to Auburn on Friday, Sept. 16th.

Previous articleSouthern Miss falls to Mississippi State 38-15
William Burke
- Advertisement -

Latest news

SportsWilliam Burke -
0

Hat Trick Magic: Jenny Caracheo leads the Eagles to victory

Eight goals are an impressive amount in a game but that’s not the only impressive thing that happened during the women’s soccer game on Sunday.
Read more
NewsMakayla Puckett -
0

Southern Miss falls to Mississippi State 38-15

Starkville – Breaking the series tie the Mississippi State Bulldogs defeated Southern Miss 38-15 for a series record of 15-14-1.
Read more
LifestyleAlyssa Bass -
0

Finsta exposes your worst self

Finsta has served as a safe space for teens and young adults for at least four or five years now. A “finsta” is a private, “fake Instagram,” where users feel more comfortable sharing a more authentic version of themselves with a limited number of followers.
Read more
SportsJakobe Smith -
0

Women’s soccer wins home opener

Southern Miss women’s soccer team (1-3) held its home opener against South Alabama (3-0-1) on Sept. 5.
Read more
SportsMakayla Puckett -
0

Southern Miss to face Miss. State for 30th time

Over the past 29 matchups between Southern Miss and Mississippi State, each school has earned 14 wins with one tie in 1973. With the last contest between the in-state rivals taking place at the Rock in 2015, the Golden Eagles seek to break the four-game losing streak to the Bulldogs.
Read more
NewsMeghan Fuller -
0

Students anticipate completion of N31st Avenue

As of April, Southern Miss students have been told to steer clear of the road work happening on 31st Avenue near the entrance of campus, but the road should be finished by late November, according to the City of Hattiesburg.
Read more

Must read

NewsCaleb McCluskey -
0

Hattiesburg tackles homelessness

Currently 480 people are homeless in Mississippi.
Read more
FootballAlyssa Bass -
0

Recovered, cleared and ‘hungry’: players prepare for season

After experiencing injuries, Trace Clopton, Darius Maberry and Jaylond Adams are grateful to be back at the Rock.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Sports

Women’s soccer wins home opener

Southern Miss women’s soccer team (1-3) held its home opener against South Alabama (3-0-1) on Sept. 5.
Jakobe Smith -
0
Read more
Sports

Southern Miss to face Miss. State for 30th time

Over the past 29 matchups between Southern Miss and Mississippi State, each school has earned 14 wins with one tie in 1973. With the last contest between the in-state rivals taking place at the Rock in 2015, the Golden Eagles seek to break the four-game losing streak to the Bulldogs.
Makayla Puckett -
0
Read more
Sports

Dubard School host Black and Gold Day

All photos by Makayla Puckett
Makayla Puckett -
0
Read more
Football

Southern Miss vs. Alcorn State photo gallery

View a gallery of photos from the Southern Miss v. Alcorn State game.
Makayla Puckett -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us: printz@usm.edu.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz