      Joseph A. Greene building reopens doors

      Earl Stoudemire
      Joseph A. Greene Hall reopened its doors after two years of construction, and the College of Education and Human Sciences found a new home within its walls.
      Dan Rather presents as part of lecture series

      Caleb McCluskey
      Legendary journalist and war correspondent Dan Rather spoke to members of the press as well as a select number of students for the Lieutenant Colonel John H. Dale Sr. Distinguished Lecture Series Sept. 12.
      Hub Dance Collective presents “Re-Connect”

      Kaylyn Jones
      Hub Dance Collective presented its 7th annual fall dance concert series “Re-Connect” at the Southern Miss Theater and Dance Building Sept. 5 and 6.
      Golden Eagles sees three loses in home tournament

      James Calhoun Jr.
      The Southern Miss Volleyball team came into the Southern Miss Classic with a record of 0-3 after losing to the University of Seattle, University of Denver and University of San Francisco in the Denver Invitational.
      Southern Miss at Mississippi State photo gallery

      Michael Sandoz
      Mississippi State safety C.J. Morgan tackles Southern Miss running back Kevin Perkins. Photo by: Michael Sandoz Wide…
      Hat Trick Magic: Jenny Caracheo leads the Eagles to victory

      William Burke
      Eight goals are an impressive amount in a game but that’s not the only impressive thing that happened during the women’s soccer game on Sunday.
Lifestyle Hattiestyle: Wardrobe Essentials
Hattiestyle: Wardrobe Essentials

By Lillie Busch

Graphic by Design Team

In the South, there are not seasons so much as varying degrees of heat. The seasons and changing styles of New York Fashion Week do not exist below the Mason-Dixon line. Besides chevron print, oversized t-shirts and Nike shorts, what else can be considered “wardrobe essentials” in the Bible Belt?

For the average college student, wardrobe essentials are individual pieces that can be dressed up or dressed down. Wardrobe essentials also tend to be solid colors and not print.

Such clothing items are as timeless as our love for mismatched families and love-hate relationships.

THE WHITE TOP

An important item for any wardrobe, regardless of gender identity, is a fitted white t-shirt or tank top. White shirts make any outfit appear clean and well put-together. White is also easy to pair with other pieces or colors.

However, be careful of where you select that treasured white top. The average Gildan 6-pack from Walmart is made of thick material that feels and looks bulky. For a nice fitted look, I suggest buying a shirt that is comprised of thin fabric and 100% cotton. 

THE LBD

To contrast your new white top, you should acquire an LBD.

A Little Black Dress, similar to a white t-shirt, is a versatile piece of clothing. In the fall, you tie a plaid button-down around the waist. In the summer, the dress is perfect for a date night outside.

In general, dresses are a very underappreciated piece of clothing. I once owned 20 of them in high school.

DENIM

For bottoms, a wardrobe essential is a pair of dark-wash denim jeans. “A wardrobe is incomplete without a nice solid pair of jeans,” McKenzie Ellis, a senior video production major, said.

There is a variety of jean fits at your disposal: sorority women resurrected bellbottoms from the dead; ripped denim makes emo hearts happy; and jeggings provide the comfort of casualwear and stretch.

For a college student wanting a more mature look, I encourage investing in jeans that are straight-legged and bootcut. A pair of classic Levi’s is perfect for almost any occasion and season. 

One more denim essential is the denim jacket. I remember picking out my jacket at the local mall and taking it home. Waiting for when the weather is cooler, she now sits in my closet on a designated hanger.

I am not the only one that believes a jacket is an absolute must-have.

“My favorite item is my oversized denim jacket,” Ellis said. Me too, girl.

WHAT DID WE LEARN?

Ultimately, a wardrobe is only complete if you love the clothes you wear.

“I think wardrobes are incomplete if your personality doesn’t shine through,” junior recording industry management major Chloe Emfinger said. 

Emfinger said her favorite item in her wardrobe would have to be a pair of bright green pants. “

“Don’t be afraid to get weird and have questionable pieces, as long as you like them,” she said.

Lillie Busch
