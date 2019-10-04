Hazing Prevention Week presents opportunity for growth

  • Home
  • News
    • AllGulf ParkInternationalLocalNationalOn CampusState
      News

      Major companies look to hire students at career expo

      Earl Stoudemire
      0
      The career and internship expo will be hosted by Career Services Oct. 8 from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Thad Cochran Center. Assistant Director of Career Services Kathy Killam said she is excited to share the opportunity with students.
      Local

      Black business owner responds to vandalism

      Blair Ballou
      0
      Owner of Vikki Layne’s Bar and Grill Vikki Terrell found her restaurant vandalized with racial slurs Monday.
      News

      Political candidates​ speak at forum

      Klaria Holmes
      0
      The African American Student Organization and NAACP partnered to host their first political forum Sept. 23. Candidates discussed issues such as voter turnout, education and agriculture.
  • A & E
  • Sports
    • AllAnalysisBaseballBasketballCross CountryFootball2015 Football2016 FootballGolfLacrossePlayer Highlight
      Sports

      Southern Miss stays stagnant in C-USA

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      For the past 25 years, Southern Miss has been a member of “the Conference of the United States of America” as head baseball coach Scott Berry once referred to it. Despite the loyalty the athletic department feels towards Conference USA, it is time to cut ties and move on.
      Photo Gallery

      Southern Miss volleyball v. ASU photo gallery

      Bethany Morris
      0
      All photos by Bethany Morris Ashley Chapman prepares to return ball. Ashley Chapman serves ball at Wednesday…
      Sports

      Southern Miss volleyball breaks losing streak

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      Returning from a 10 game road trip without a win the Southern Miss Volleyball team (1-14, 0-2 CUSA) prepared to host Alabama State (4-16, 1-4 SWAC) in hopes of earning its first win of the season. To head coach Stephanie Radecki’s relief her team delivered.
  • Opinion
  • Multimedia
  • Features
  • Lifestyle
  • About
  • Careers
type here...
Opinion Hazing Prevention Week presents opportunity for growth
Opinion

Hazing Prevention Week presents opportunity for growth

By Laurel Thrailkill

-

0
0

National Hazing Prevention Week 2019 took place Sept. 23- 27. What some students may not understand, however, is the significance of this annual event. As NHPW is taking place, now is the time to reflect on past events and understand how we can learn from them.

The official sponsor and organizer of NHPW is hazingprevention.org

The organization describes NHPW is “an opportunity for campuses, schools, communities, organizations and individuals to come together and talk about hazing in their communities, raise awareness about the problem of hazing, educate others about hazing and promote the prevention of hazing.”

In December of 2018, the Theta Delta chapter of the Sigma Chi fraternity at Southern Miss was asked to vacate their house so the chapter could be temporarily closed and revitalized. The closure was ordered by Sigma Chi International and was supported by Southern Miss. Sigma Chi was not following the new member education program that teaches members about the dangers of hazing, alcohol and drug use.

From the 2017 spring semester to the 2018 fall semester, Sigma Chi also had multiple violations of university policy on visitation, alcohol and conduct. Multiple reports regarding alcohol and drugs, some involving minors, had been associated with the Theta Delta chapter of Sigma Chi. This contributed to the need for reform.

In light of these events, NHPW conveys a positive attitude regarding Greek life on the Southern Miss campus, however. NHPW is all about spreading awareness about the issue of hazing and working together to find pragmatic solutions.

NHPW is an opportunity for Southern Miss to spread information to students about hazing and other issues involving fraternities at Southern Miss. It is also a chance to prevent reforms like the Sigma Chi reform from being necessary in the future.

“In keeping with its commitment to a positive academic environment, the university has unconditionally opposed any situation created intentionally or unintentionally to produce mental, physical, psychological or emotional discomfort, embarrassment, harassment or ridicule,” the Southern Miss hazing policy states.

The Hazing Prevention Pledge can be found on HPO’s website. The pledge is a call-to-action for professors, students and others to speak out if they witness hazing.

In the end, despite the events of the past regarding Sigma Chi at Southern Miss, NHPW provides a fresh start. The celebration of this annual week-long event offers hope and new beginnings for Greek life at Southern Miss. The hope is that people will be able to learn from their mistakes in the past and use the resources provided to them to make a positive change in their university’s community.

Previous articleSouthern Miss stays stagnant in C-USA
Laurel Thrailkill
- Advertisement -

Latest news

OpinionLaurel Thrailkill -
0

Hazing Prevention Week presents opportunity for growth

National Hazing Prevention Week 2019 took place Sept. 23- 27. What some students may not understand, however, is the significance of this annual event. As NHPW is taking place, now is the time to reflect on past events and understand how we can learn from them.
Read more
SportsMakayla Puckett -
0

Southern Miss stays stagnant in C-USA

For the past 25 years, Southern Miss has been a member of “the Conference of the United States of America” as head baseball coach Scott Berry once referred to it. Despite the loyalty the athletic department feels towards Conference USA, it is time to cut ties and move on.
Read more
NewsEarl Stoudemire -
0

Major companies look to hire students at career expo

The career and internship expo will be hosted by Career Services Oct. 8 from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Thad Cochran Center. Assistant Director of Career Services Kathy Killam said she is excited to share the opportunity with students.
Read more
LocalBlair Ballou -
0

Black business owner responds to vandalism

Owner of Vikki Layne’s Bar and Grill Vikki Terrell found her restaurant vandalized with racial slurs Monday.
Read more
LifestyleWilliam Lowery -
0

Students more likely to tune in to podcasts than radio

Eighteen percent of podcast listeners are between the ages of 18 to 24, according to studies published by media research companies Nielsen and Edison.
Read more
Photo GalleryBethany Morris -
0

Southern Miss volleyball v. ASU photo gallery

All photos by Bethany Morris Ashley Chapman prepares to return ball. Ashley...
Read more

Must read

OpinionLaurel Thrailkill -
0

Hazing Prevention Week presents opportunity for growth

National Hazing Prevention Week 2019 took place Sept. 23- 27. What some students may not understand, however, is the significance of this annual event. As NHPW is taking place, now is the time to reflect on past events and understand how we can learn from them.
Read more
SportsMakayla Puckett -
0

Southern Miss stays stagnant in C-USA

For the past 25 years, Southern Miss has been a member of “the Conference of the United States of America” as head baseball coach Scott Berry once referred to it. Despite the loyalty the athletic department feels towards Conference USA, it is time to cut ties and move on.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Opinion

Zoos built purely for human entertainment

Throughout the years, animal rights activists have been evaluating the contribution of zoos in North America. As compared to wildlife refuges, zoos fall short in care as well as providing a natural habitat similar to the home most animals originate from.
Meghan Fuller -
0
Read more
Opinion

iPhone 11 Pro: To buy or not to buy

eryone is talking about Apple’s latest release: the iPhone 11 Pro. What makes it so special you may ask? The short answer is not much besides a third camera. The long answer, however, is a bit more complicated.
Laurel Thrailkill -
0
Read more
Opinion

Facebook plagues online dating

The point of using a dating service is to meet up with a person and date them— or do other things, no judgment here. Facebook Dating does not seem to be worth the time or effort when other apps are available and already established.
Brian Winters -
0
Read more
Opinion

Fan fiction offers a valid form of storytelling

The first published fan fiction was pioneered by a “Star Trek” fanzine titled “Spockanalia” in 1967. However, this instance was not the invention of fan fiction.
Lillie Busch -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz