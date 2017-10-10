HCLO presents first Shakespeare in the Park

The Hattiesburg Civic Light Opera will be presenting William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” October 12-15 at the Historic Meador Homestead as part of its first Shakespeare in the Park.

Founded in 1976, HCLO has helped renovate the Saenger Theater and has put on more than 120 shows since it was chartered in 1977, according to its website. HCLO President Lindsay Williams said that the organization seeks “to provide a safe, creative, enjoyable environment for local performers and audiences alike and to serve [the] community through the healing power of entertainment, social outreach, advocacy and the sharing of the arts’ overwhelmingly positive message of compassion, inclusion and unity.”

“Macbeth” is the first of HCLO’s Shakespeare in the Park lagniappe series, which are shows outside the organization’s regular season. The production is directed by Rob Mulholland and features USM history instructor Miles Doleac as Macbeth.

“Macbeth” is a tragedy of a Scottish general, Macbeth, who encounters a witch trio that prophesizes that he will become king. Driven mad by his destiny and the orders of his wife, Macbeth murders the king and takes the throne, ultimately fulfilling his prophecy by force. The play continues to follow Macbeth’s madness and the consequences that follow it.

The Historic Meador Homestead is located at 6775 US Hwy 49 N, one minute from the Convention Center, in Hattiesburg. Grounds will open at 5 p.m., and performances will begin at dusk, or around 6:30 p.m. The show will be about 90 minutes long. The audience has the option to bring a picnic or to purchase a “proper tea complete with scones” in advance, paying homage to the setting of the play— Scotland. Alcoholic beverages and soft drinks will also be available to purchase on the grounds.

HCLO is eager to present this first Shakespeare in the Park and promises it will be a “wonderful, spooky time.”

Future productions include “White Christmas” Nov. 30-Dec. 3, “The Who’s ‘Tommy’” March 1-3 and 8-10, and “Evita” May 3-6. To purchase tickets or for more information about “Macbeth” or future productions, visit hclo.org or contact 1-800-838-3006.