Historic Downtown ushers in holiday season with Art Walk

On Saturday, Nov. 11, the annual Art Walk and Holiday Open House will take place in Downtown Hattiesburg from 1-7 p.m., hosted by The Historic Hattiesburg Downtown Association. The event is free and open to the public.

Galleries and shops including OddFellows, the Kress Gallery, The Open Studio on Front, McKenzie’s on Main, Old Town Gifts, Southern Fried Comics, Main Street Books and the Little Gallery will all be open during the art walk.

Many of the Dowtown streets will close in order to make room for all of the booths and other activities lining the streets. Most businesses in the area will also stay open later than usual to take advantage of the crowds out and about on the town.

An information booth will be available for those who are unfamiliar with the Downtown area.

Along with the art walk will be the “Emerging Artist and High School Exhibit” in the Hattiesburg Cultural Center from 4-7 p.m. during the art walk, hosted by the Hattiesburg Arts Council.

The event will feature live music throughout the duration of the art walk. Cary Hudson will perform at 1 p.m., Royal Horses will perform at 3 p.m. and then Midnight Revel at 5 p.m.

A “Chalk the Walk” competition will be held for children along with other activities suited for the younger audiences. Children can even choose to paint their own pottery and explore other fun activities suitable for their ages.

Artists and merchants will have booths for selling artwork and crafts. The event will provide the public with options from food trucks and local restaurants with alcohol available in a to-go cup for those of age. Along with other features, there will be screen- printed t-shirts available for purchase.

Attendants will be able to view the Mississippi Bicentennial interactive photo exhibition, “Celebrating Storytelling” scattered throughout the downtown area in the windows of local shops and businesses. These photo essays capture the stories of local Hattiesburg personalities and were produced by Blue Magnolia Films.