  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
Arts & Entertainment Hollywood hates cops: ‘21 Bridges’ based on myths
Arts & EntertainmentEntertainment

Hollywood hates cops: ‘21 Bridges’ based on myths

By Meghan Fuller

-

96
0

“21 Bridges” is a new police film that hits home to those working as first responders as well as their families. Though the portrayal of financial struggles many officers encounter is spot on, the ending of the movie inaccurately suggests the multitude of crooked cops in the U.S. 

There have been many officers investigated for misconduct in the U.S., but many are also simply free from any illegal acts or suspicions. While no officer is perfect, many who are investigated for misconduct are never charged. Hollywood has a warped image of the police force that is often made up of rumors and myths. This film not only showed that, but it showed the willingness to remain attached to the public’s opinion of first responders. 

The first scene showed Chadwick Boseman’s character, Andre, as a young boy attending the funeral of his father, who was a police officer. As the daughter of a former police officer and chief, this is the most feared situation any family member of a first responder might have. As of Oct. 1, 35 officers have been shot and killed in 2019.

The scene changes to Andre as a grown man taking care of his mother while working as a detective. He is said in the movie to be the “guy that kills cop killers,” which comes in handy when eight officers are shot and killed by two drug smugglers leaving a closed restaurant. This was a dark portrayal of the killing. The scene was tragic anyway without the amount of gore although this is sadly the reality of the job. 

Throughout the movie, it shows Boseman’s character chasing the two men through Manhattan. While one dies, another has fled with flash drives containing information about the corruption of the 85th precinct. Not only is it highly unrealistic for a whole precinct to be corrupt, but this just shows how Hollywood could never make a police movie without a cop-hating agenda. 

While the trailer mentioned slain officers as the theme, the film turned into yet another portrayal of crooked cops in the U.S. While many of those corrupt officers in the film died in the original shooting, this doesn’t justify the act. Corrupt or not, killing an officer should never be a just act, as it isn’t equitable to take the law into your own hands and decide the fate of another human being. 

The only accurate thing about this film was the portrayal of the lack of financial stability as an officer. Many small-town officers only make $30-40k a year, except in New York, where an officer will make a starting salary of $42-85k, depending on years worked. This shows the stress of the job as the amount that officers are paid is never enough for how much they risk. 

As the daughter of an officer, my dad has come home to our family with a smile that hides the true events he saw on a day-to-day basis in the field. With the amount of death each officer sees and hate each officer is given, there isn’t enough payment in the world for these men and women, much less $30k a year. While this would never be a just cause for corruption, this movie did precisely show the stress of the job, which could often lead to such events. 

The film, however, still contains the lie that all cops are corrupt. While everything is dramatized in order to make for a better movie, it entertains the notion that all cops are involved in misconduct, which is an idea that seems to be getting pretty old. Hollywood is trying to appeal to a larger audience, which has the popular opinion of resentment for first responders. 

“21 Bridges” is a great action movie, but proves that Hollywood just doesn’t understand the reality of the job. 

Previous articleValve announces new ‘Half-Life’ game
Next articleFunny fat friend trope loses appeal
Meghan Fuller
- Advertisement -

Latest news

NewsAlyssa Bass -
0

Mississippi grads, students discuss brain drain

Mississippi ranks close to last, if not last, in several categories. But the state is tied for number one for something: gross brain drain.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentMorgan Usry -
0

Writers reflect on songs of the decade

These are the top five of the Student Printz writers’ favorite songs released in the past ten years.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentJack McCallum -
0

Printz staff lists best movies of the decade

As the 2010s come to a close, it is time to look back and reflect on what movies have stood out amongst the rest.
Read more
FeaturesMakayla Puckett -
0

Behind the Xs and Os: wives share struggles, triumphs

It is said that behind every great man is a strong woman. What is not said is that behind every great coach is an independent woman. For coaches Jay Hopson, Buster Faulkner and Tim Billings that is exactly who is behind them.
Read more
LifestyleLaurel Thrailkill -
0

Beyond Meat creates a buzz in Hattiesburg

The popularity of plant-based meat alternatives is exploding this year, and one of the frontrunners in the industry, Beyond Meat, is leading the charge by securing partnerships with high-profile restaurant chains.
Read more
OpinionLillie Busch -
0

Funny fat friend trope loses appeal

When watching a movie or TV show, you know the character and their lines after the first scene. They crack stupid jokes and talk about food nonstop. Their romances are failures or nonexistent, and their physical movements are terrible.
Read more

Must read

NewsAlyssa Bass -
0

Mississippi grads, students discuss brain drain

Mississippi ranks close to last, if not last, in several categories. But the state is tied for number one for something: gross brain drain.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentMorgan Usry -
0

Writers reflect on songs of the decade

These are the top five of the Student Printz writers’ favorite songs released in the past ten years.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Arts & Entertainment

Writers reflect on songs of the decade

These are the top five of the Student Printz writers’ favorite songs released in the past ten years.
Morgan Usry -
0
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

Printz staff lists best movies of the decade

As the 2010s come to a close, it is time to look back and reflect on what movies have stood out amongst the rest.
Jack McCallum -
0
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

Valve announces new ‘Half-Life’ game

“Half-Life” fans everywhere can finally be excited for another entry into the series. On Nov. 18, Valve announced a new “Half-Life” game “Half-Life: ALYX.”
Brian Winters -
0
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

‘Jedi: Fallen Order’ redeems ‘Star Wars’ video games

Overall, “Jedi: Fallen Order” is the best “Star Wars” game of this generation, if not the best game of the franchise.
Charlie Luttrell -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz