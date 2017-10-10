Homecoming 2017

The University of Southern Mississippi hosts its 75th annual homecoming the week of October 9 – 14.

The Student Government Association and the Alumni Association hold events throughout the week leading up to the homecoming game against UTEP on Saturday, October 14 at 6 p.m.

This year’s homecoming theme is “Behold the Gold.”

The homecoming parade on Saturday will begin at 11:30 a.m. followed by tailgating and the traditional Eagle Walk at 4 p.m. On Friday, the parade floats will be unveiled at the front of campus. The teams of various student organizations work on decorating both a standing float and a parade float through the week.

At this time, the homecoming court will also be in attendance. Members include: Freshman Maid Jourdan Green, Sophomore Maid Madison Seymour, Sophomore Beau Tony Reimonenq III, Junior Maid Megan Stegelman, Senior Maid Carlee Welch-Dick, Graduate Maid Rachel Young, Student Body Maid Carrie Anne Bounds, Student Body Beau Ali Ellis, Homecoming Queen Tayla McKinney, Homecoming King Alan Shaw, Miss Southern Miss Kayla Hubbard and Mr. Southern Miss Franky Lopez.

At the Bring It On EagleStyle dance competition Monday night, Team 8 took home first place for both the dance and the social media competition for that day. Students attended dressed in Southern Miss spirit attire to cheer on their teams.