  • Home
  • News
    • AllGulf ParkInternationalLocalNationalOn CampusState
      News

      Joseph A. Greene building reopens doors

      Earl Stoudemire
      0
      Joseph A. Greene Hall reopened its doors after two years of construction, and the College of Education and Human Sciences found a new home within its walls.
      News

      Dan Rather presents as part of lecture series

      Caleb McCluskey
      0
      Legendary journalist and war correspondent Dan Rather spoke to members of the press as well as a select number of students for the Lieutenant Colonel John H. Dale Sr. Distinguished Lecture Series Sept. 12.
      News

      Hub Dance Collective presents “Re-Connect”

      Kaylyn Jones
      0
      Hub Dance Collective presented its 7th annual fall dance concert series “Re-Connect” at the Southern Miss Theater and Dance Building Sept. 5 and 6.
  • A & E
  • Sports
    • AllAnalysisBaseballBasketballCross CountryFootball2015 Football2016 FootballGolfLacrossePlayer Highlight
      Sports

      Golden Eagles sees three loses in home tournament

      James Calhoun Jr.
      0
      The Southern Miss Volleyball team came into the Southern Miss Classic with a record of 0-3 after losing to the University of Seattle, University of Denver and University of San Francisco in the Denver Invitational.
      Football

      Southern Miss at Mississippi State photo gallery

      Michael Sandoz
      0
      Mississippi State safety C.J. Morgan tackles Southern Miss running back Kevin Perkins. Photo by: Michael Sandoz Wide…
      Sports

      Hat Trick Magic: Jenny Caracheo leads the Eagles to victory

      William Burke
      0
      Eight goals are an impressive amount in a game but that’s not the only impressive thing that happened during the women’s soccer game on Sunday.
  • Opinion
  • Multimedia
  • Features
  • Lifestyle
  • About
  • Careers
type here...
Lifestyle How to go green by living clean
Lifestyle

How to go green by living clean

By Laurel Thrailkill

-

62
0

Photo by Alexandria Moore

College students usually have their attention divided in many different ways. Students have classes, jobs and internships to concern themselves with. With all the buzz happening on a college campus, many students do not have environmentally-friendly living on their minds. What some students do not realize is that there are ways a college student can live eco-friendly without having to break the bank or make any major lifestyle changes.

If you are considering becoming more eco-friendly but don’t have a good enough reason, consider this: Your health and the health of your family, friends and loved ones will be at risk if humanity as a whole is not willing to make a change. According to a study by the Global Carbon Project, total carbon emissions from industry and fossil fuels rose to 36.2 gigatons of CO2 in 2017.

Recycle 

An eco-friendly lifestyle change that may seem obvious is recycling. So many students neglect to recycle, however, because they feel that it will be time-consuming and difficult. In reality, recycling is so simple. Set aside a few small bins to separate out your plastics, cans and cardboard instead of throwing them away. When the bins are full, all you have to do is drop them off in the appropriate receptacles at the Southern Miss Physical Plant. You may have to put in a little extra effort in your daily routine, but you will feel so much better knowing you are doing something positive for the earth.

Reduce

Another simple way to start living eco-friendly is by reducing your use of single-use plastics and other disposable products. According to The Globalist, an average person living in North America uses 220 pounds of plastic each year. That figure may surprise you because most people don’t even think about the amount of plastic they throw away every day. You can cut back by avoiding plastic bottles and plastic silverware. Dishes might be inconvenient, but the long term benefits for the planet are well worth the effort.

Rethink

One of the most important things you can do to help the planet, however, is being mindful of the products you buy. Your role as a consumer determines the future of our planet. Many products contain unnecessary plastics in their packaging, or the materials are not sourced in an eco-friendly way. This is not to say that you should completely change your shopping habits, but it is something to keep in mind the next time you’re at the store.

Some people argue that it is ok to use disposable plastics as long as they are recycled. This is unfortunately not the case. Saying that it is ok to use single-use plastic if you recycle it is an overly simplified way of looking at the issue. Recycling is an industry like everything else, and in North America, there isn’t much of a domestic market for recycling. In short, putting your plastic in a recycling bin won’t make a difference if no one can make money off of it. There is sadly no guarantee that what you put into a recycling bin will ever actually get recycled.

Ride

Riding a bike to work or school is another great way to cut down on carbon emissions and get in some good exercise at the same time. If biking isn’t your thing or not a possibility, consider carpooling or using public transportation.

Relax

In short, living eco-friendly is not a lifestyle. It is something that everyone has the means to do to some extent. No one is expecting you to make a big change, but it is time to take responsibility and help our planet while we still can.

Previous articleJoseph A. Greene building reopens doors
Laurel Thrailkill
- Advertisement -

Latest news

LifestyleLaurel Thrailkill -
0

How to go green by living clean

College students usually have their attention divided in many different ways. Students have classes, jobs and internships to concern themselves with.
Read more
NewsEarl Stoudemire -
0

Joseph A. Greene building reopens doors

Joseph A. Greene Hall reopened its doors after two years of construction, and the College of Education and Human Sciences found a new home within its walls.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentConrad Acosta -
0

“IT Chapter Two” provides mixed experience

Andy Muschietti’s “IT Chapter Two” is a strange mixture of jumpscares, comedy, highly disturbing imagery and interesting character development. Taking place 27 years after the first movie, the story follows the now-adult members of the Loser’s Club as they are called back to Derry with a mission to kill the demon known as “IT” once and for all.
Read more
NewsCaleb McCluskey -
0

Dan Rather presents as part of lecture series

Legendary journalist and war correspondent Dan Rather spoke to members of the press as well as a select number of students for the Lieutenant Colonel John H. Dale Sr. Distinguished Lecture Series Sept. 12.
Read more
FeaturesKarigan Teer -
0

Students find safety, comfort in service animals

When senior psychology and criminal justice major Emily Bouzemann came to Southern Miss, she had no idea that she would develop post-traumatic stress disorder due to domestic violence from her ex-boyfriend. Likewise, senior public health education major Tiffany Alsbury did not know that she would be diagnosed with lupus as a freshman, then diagnosed with bipolar II disorder as a junior.
Read more
NewsKaylyn Jones -
0

Hub Dance Collective presents “Re-Connect”

Hub Dance Collective presented its 7th annual fall dance concert series “Re-Connect” at the Southern Miss Theater and Dance Building Sept. 5 and 6.
Read more

Must read

LifestyleLaurel Thrailkill -
0

How to go green by living clean

College students usually have their attention divided in many different ways. Students have classes, jobs and internships to concern themselves with.
Read more
NewsEarl Stoudemire -
0

Joseph A. Greene building reopens doors

Joseph A. Greene Hall reopened its doors after two years of construction, and the College of Education and Human Sciences found a new home within its walls.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Lifestyle

Health should be top priority while in college

Being in a new environment causes several different challenges. Dealing with stress, illness and homesickness is especially challenging during students’ first semester in college.
Lanie Leach -
0
Read more
Lifestyle

Finsta exposes your worst self

Finsta has served as a safe space for teens and young adults for at least four or five years now. A “finsta” is a private, “fake Instagram,” where users feel more comfortable sharing a more authentic version of themselves with a limited number of followers.
Alyssa Bass -
0
Read more
Lifestyle

How to keep organized this semester

As a college student, it can be difficult to balance going to class, having a job, maintaining a social life and finding time to sleep. Luckily, there are plenty of simple ways you can stay organized and remain on top of your school work this semester.
Laurel Thrailkill -
0
Read more
Gaming

“Fortnite” video game dominates Mississippi

Since its release in 2017, the video game “Fortnite” has become a global phenomenon, with 250 million players worldwide and a profitable title, bringing in $1.2 billion dollars, and according to a recent study, the game is more popular in Mississippi than in any other state.
William Lowery -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us: printz@usm.edu.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz