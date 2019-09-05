How to keep organized this semester

  • Home
      Hattiesburg tackles homelessness

      Caleb McCluskey
      0
      Currently 480 people are homeless in Mississippi.
      News

      Hood visits Dubard School for Language Disorders

      Caleb McCluskey
      0
      Attorney General Jim Hood came to the DuBard School for Language Disorders on his campaign trail for governor to tour the school and talk about education.
      Football

      Southern Miss plays moneyball

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      What is the purpose of Power Five matchups? The answer is simple: money.
      Football

      Southern Miss vs. Alcorn State photo gallery

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      View a gallery of photos from the Southern Miss v. Alcorn State game.
      Football

      Southern Miss special teams shine in season opener

      Jakobe Smith
      0
      The Golden Eagles defeated Alcorn State 38-10.
      Football

      Recovered, cleared and ‘hungry’: players prepare for season

      Alyssa Bass
      0
      After experiencing injuries, Trace Clopton, Darius Maberry and Jaylond Adams are grateful to be back at the Rock.
As a college student, it can be difficult to balance going to class, having a job, maintaining a social life and finding time to sleep. Luckily, there are plenty of simple ways you can stay organized and remain on top of your school work this semester.

1. Get a planner. 

Students lead busy lives, and planners are the perfect way to keep track of due dates, meetings and more in one place. Be sure to get a planner that has plenty of room, so you have space to write in everything you need to remember. If you are on a budget, wait until school supplies go on clearance and snag one.

2. Set a reminder. 

Even with the aid of a planner, it can be easy to forget deadlines. A great tool to minimize forgetfulness is something you likely already have: a phone. Most modern phones have a reminder feature you can use to keep track of things, so if there is something you are worried about forgetting, just set a reminder. As an alternative, there are lots of different apps to help remind you of dates and obligations as well.

3. Make a schedule. 

We all know that feeling of impending doom as a test is looming on the horizon and you know that there will not be adequate time to study. A simple solution to this problem is scheduling study time. If you know you will have a couple of hours between classes, make a commitment to utilize that time for homework and studying. Scheduling study time also cuts back on procrastination, and you will feel less stressed if you do not wait until the last minute to prepare.

4. Plan ahead. 

If you have morning classes, getting those extra few minutes of sleep can be crucial, but rushing to get ready in the mornings will usually cause you to go to class unprepared. Instead, pack your bag and pick out an outfit the night before so you can be ready to go in the morning. Another thing to consider is packing a healthy lunch instead of buying fast food. By doing this, you can save money and feel better too.

5. Keep it clean. 

Labeling your binders and notebooks and keeping them neat may seem obvious, but this strategy is often overlooked. The last thing you want to worry about when you are either in class or studying is digging through a huge stack of unorganized papers. Separate your notes by class and keep them in chronological order. Color coding your notes and binders can be a fun and easy way to keep track of things. If it is permitted by your professor, taking notes on a computer is also a great way to keep notes organized with minimal effort.

In short, doing well and succeeding in your classes is something that takes a lot of hard work and effort. Organization does not guarantee success by any means, but it makes succeeding so much easier, especially as a student. Forming good organization habits when you are in college can be the key to remaining organized and successful throughout your career.

Previous articleTaylor Swift beams positivity on “Lover”
Laurel Thrailkill
