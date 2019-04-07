HubFest draws thousands to downtown Hattiesburg

The City of Hattiesburg and the Area Development Partnership hosted HubFest 2019 Saturday, March 30 in Downtown Hattiesburg.

Thousands of people poured into Hattiesburg to enjoy the festivities which offer live music, vendors and food.

Mayor Toby Barker said HubFest provides a great way to showcase Hattiesburg.

“HubFest brings thousands of people into Downtown Hattiesburg,” Barker said. “We’re especially grateful to all of our city employees who help make the event happen. “

HubFest encompasses all of the downtown areas where patrons can walk around and check out music from any of the four stages that are set up.

Local musician Ty Trehern enjoyed his first HubFest in 2016.

“I immediately fell in love with Hubfest three years ago,” Trehern said. “Today, I played it. It was one of those moments that I’ll cherish for the rest of my life. It was an amazing experience. The energy was high, and the atmosphere was great. It was an honor to be a part of it!”

Local comedian, Brittany Purvis said HubFest is known for providing a good time.

“It’s [HubFest] probably one of the biggest events that Hattiesburg has,” Purvis said. “It brings the whole city together. HubFest is one of the closest thing to a fair because there are a lot of booths and vendors.”

Purvis said while it rained, she and her friends ventured to The Porter Public House to seek shelter.

“It was really cool that The Porter used the opportunity of HubFest to show off the new beer they have started to brew in house,” Purvis said.