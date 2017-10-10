Hurricane Nate makes landfall on Gulf Coast, minimal damage

Hurricane Nate made landfall on October 7 at the mouth of the Mississippi River on the southeastern side of Louisiana as a Category 1 storm. Early Sunday morning, the hurricane made a second landfall near Biloxi, Mississippi, causing some flood damage.

However, Hurricane Nate was quickly downgraded to a tropical depression as it moved out of the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center issued an alert at 7 a.m. on Sunday which said storm surge warnings remained in effect for the areas between Mississippi and Alabama to Okaloosa and Walton Counties in Florida.

Assistant Director of University Communications for the Gulf Park campus Jenny Tate said that the Southern Miss campus in Long Beach had minor impact from Hurricane Nate.

“University of Southern Mississippi officials have issued an all-clear for coastal operations at the Gulf Park campus in Long Beach, Gulf Coast Research Laboratory in Ocean Springs and Stennis Space Center in Hancock County following Hurricane Nate,” Tate said. “Regularly scheduled classes and operations will resume at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10.The Gulf Park campus weathered the storm very well, with minor impacts. However, returning faculty and staff who identify any facility concerns that could be storm-related should contact appropriate Physical Plant personnel for their respective locations.”