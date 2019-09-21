‘Hustlers’ reveals a complex and gripping story

  • Home
  • News
    • AllGulf ParkInternationalLocalNationalOn CampusState
      News

      Slacktivism boosts egos, not donations

      Lillie Busch
      0
      When checking your phone during class, you see that someone tagged you in a post, along with eleven other people. Maybe it is finally those photos from the previous weekend, or maybe it is a funny meme. Instead, it is a video filmed by a shaky hand.
      News

      Southern Miss retention rate below national average

      William Lowery
      0
      Southern Miss students are more likely to drop out according to national averages. Southern Miss New Student and Retention Programs director Katie McBride said financial, academic and adjustment issues are contributing factors.
      News

      McNair takes student outreach and support role

      Lauryn Bohn
      0
      When Delores McNair started her journey at Southern Miss, she was the office secretary. As she took on more responsibilities and duties throughout the years, the title of her position went through several changes too.
  • A & E
  • Sports
    • AllAnalysisBaseballBasketballCross CountryFootball2015 Football2016 FootballGolfLacrossePlayer Highlight
      Football

      Crimson Tide rolls over Golden Eagles

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      TUSCALOOSA, ALA. – Southern Miss (2-2, 0-0 C-USA) concluded its non-conference play and road game stretch in Tuscaloosa against the Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0, 1-0 SEC). Alabama outscored Southern Miss by 42 points with a final score of 49-7.
      Opinion

      College athletes should not be paid to play

      William Burke
      0
      The life of a student athlete comes with many perks, and getting paid for being a student athlete is not one for a reason.
      Analysis

      Offensive takeaways from Troy

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      “Man we are rolling,” quarterback Jack Abraham told center Trace Clopton between snaps at Troy. The Golden Eagles’ ability to maintain momentum earned the squad a 47-42 win over the Trojans. Gearing up for number two Alabama, Southern Miss is focused on fixing previous mistakes, however, there are some key takeaways going into week four.
  • Opinion
  • Multimedia
  • Features
  • Lifestyle
  • About
  • Careers
type here...
Entertainment 'Hustlers' reveals a complex and gripping story
Entertainment

‘Hustlers’ reveals a complex and gripping story

By Conrad Acosta

-

0
0

Graphic by Kathleen Hetherington

“Hustlers” is a breathtaking drama that peels away at the archetypal story of a disadvantaged group of people making their way to the top by stealing from the powerful, to reveal a beautiful story about family, loss and growth. 

Lorene Scafaria’s “Hustlers” is a crime drama that follows a group of women as they go from being exotic dancers to running a multimillion-dollar operation through the merit of drugging rich, powerful businessmen and stealing their credit card information. Based on a 2015 New York Magazine article titled “The Hustlers at Scores,” the film tackles the grim and complex morality of the Robin Hood mentality with a large amount of grace and tact. This results in an emotionally impactful, thought-provoking experience.

The plot is structured in an interesting way with the timeline of events being narrated by the main character Dorothy, played by Constance Wu, as she is interviewed for the aforementioned 2015 article.

This lasts until about two-thirds into the story when the audience is abruptly taken out of this structure and thrust into a more abstract collection of recordings and interviews collected by reporter Elizabeth, played by Julia Stiles. These recordings allow the film to slip between the past and the present fluidly, leading to a smooth and polished story.

Another strong plot point is the development of conflicting, overarching themes that are present throughout the story. This is how the movie explores the gray morality of the main character’s actions as she grapples with things like her being critical of Wall Street for manipulating the public in order to live lavish lives while she is also manipulating wealthy people to do the exact same thing. The multiple conflicting dynamics create a thought-provoking atmosphere for the story to take place and add to the overall impact of the film.

The soundtrack is a diverse one with songs ranging from late 2000s hip-hop to classical piano. The stark musical contrast is often used to stylistically denote the difference in how the characters act for their clients and their actual life experiences.

This artistic decision of using contrasting music in such a way helps to establish the complexity of the characters and their situation. The film also knows when to show restraint. In one scene in particular, there is a notable lack of additional audio beyond the main character and Jennifer Lopez’s dialogue that serves to highlight the emotional weight of the moment.

The performances were phenomenal across the board. From Jenifer Lopez who stole every single scene, to Cardi B who had more of a cameo performance, not a single person phoned it in. Every character felt dynamic and interesting, partly because of the amazing writing, but also because of the incredibly talented actresses that made up the hustling crew.

The technical elements of the film were ambitious, particularly when it came to audio. There is one scene where the narrative is being told through the recording of a police sting and the audio is designed to sound like it is coming from a hidden microphone. Rather than just having the audience imagine all of those thematic elements, “Hustlers” actually presents them. 

Choices like these provide the audience with powerful moments that leave them stunned. A story told in the way of “Hustlers” reveals the incredible talent of everyone who worked on it and also provides a memorable experience to those who see it.

Previous articleStudents possibly benefit from mental health days
Next articleSlacktivism boosts egos, not donations
Conrad Acosta
- Advertisement -

Latest news

FootballMakayla Puckett -
0

Crimson Tide rolls over Golden Eagles

TUSCALOOSA, ALA. – Southern Miss (2-2, 0-0 C-USA) concluded its non-conference play and road game stretch in Tuscaloosa against the Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0, 1-0 SEC). Alabama outscored Southern Miss by 42 points with a final score of 49-7.
Read more
NewsLillie Busch -
0

Slacktivism boosts egos, not donations

When checking your phone during class, you see that someone tagged you in a post, along with eleven other people. Maybe it is finally those photos from the previous weekend, or maybe it is a funny meme. Instead, it is a video filmed by a shaky hand.
Read more
EntertainmentConrad Acosta -
0

‘Hustlers’ reveals a complex and gripping story

“Hustlers” is a breathtaking drama that peels away at the archetypal story of a disadvantaged group of people making their way to the top by stealing from the powerful, to reveal a beautiful story about family, loss and growth.
Read more
OpinionLaurel Thrailkill -
0

Students possibly benefit from mental health days

A 2013 study conducted by the American Psychological Association concluded that 41% of college students suffered from anxiety and 36% suffered from depression. You might be surprised, or you might not be if you are one of the hundreds of thousands of college students suffering from a mental illness.
Read more
NewsWilliam Lowery -
0

Southern Miss retention rate below national average

Southern Miss students are more likely to drop out according to national averages. Southern Miss New Student and Retention Programs director Katie McBride said financial, academic and adjustment issues are contributing factors.
Read more
LifestyleBethany Morris -
0

Thrifted Gold: Groovy Headscarves

Photo by Bethany Morris Throughout the 50s and 60s, ladies wore headscarves around their...
Read more

Must read

FootballMakayla Puckett -
0

Crimson Tide rolls over Golden Eagles

TUSCALOOSA, ALA. – Southern Miss (2-2, 0-0 C-USA) concluded its non-conference play and road game stretch in Tuscaloosa against the Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0, 1-0 SEC). Alabama outscored Southern Miss by 42 points with a final score of 49-7.
Read more
NewsLillie Busch -
0

Slacktivism boosts egos, not donations

When checking your phone during class, you see that someone tagged you in a post, along with eleven other people. Maybe it is finally those photos from the previous weekend, or maybe it is a funny meme. Instead, it is a video filmed by a shaky hand.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Entertainment

‘Charli’ confirms that Charli XCX is that girl

Charli XCX’s third studio album “Charli” is a heightened continuation of her mixtapes “Number 1 Angel” and “Pop 2.” Featuring mixed themes of isolation, indulgence and friendship, “Charli” near-perfectly melds frenetic dance tracks with somber pop ballads.
Jack McCallum -
0
Read more
Entertainment

Post Malone uncovers the dark side of Hollywood

For rapper and singer/songwriter Post Malone, vampires are many things: the music industry, ex-girlfriends, social media and more. He brings these monsters to the light in his third full-length album “Hollywood’s Bleeding.”
Lillie Busch -
0
Read more
Entertainment

Too much too late: Chappelle is our own creation

To truly comprehend Dave Chappelle’s new stand-up, ironically entitled “Sticks and Stones,” there’s a fundamental conversation that must take place. It seems that we’ve entered an age where free speech and art are treading the thin lines they’re drawn on, which is becoming a large problem.
Klaria Holmes -
0
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

“IT Chapter Two” provides mixed experience

Andy Muschietti’s “IT Chapter Two” is a strange mixture of jumpscares, comedy, highly disturbing imagery and interesting character development. Taking place 27 years after the first movie, the story follows the now-adult members of the Loser’s Club as they are called back to Derry with a mission to kill the demon known as “IT” once and for all.
Conrad Acosta -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail..com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz