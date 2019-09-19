Jack’s Movie Shack keeps movie rentals alive

  • Home
  • News
    • AllGulf ParkInternationalLocalNationalOn CampusState
      News

      McNair takes student outreach and support role

      Lauryn Bohn
      0
      When Delores McNair started her journey at Southern Miss, she was the office secretary. As she took on more responsibilities and duties throughout the years, the title of her position went through several changes too.
      News

      Prism Center provides training for prospective LGBTQ+ allies

      Caleb McCluskey
      0
      Southern Miss Allies and the Prism Center of Southern Miss is providing training for students and faculty that will help them to become official allies of the LGBTQ+ community here at Southern Miss.
      News

      Joseph A. Greene building reopens doors

      Earl Stoudemire
      0
      Joseph A. Greene Hall reopened its doors after two years of construction, and the College of Education and Human Sciences found a new home within its walls.
  • A & E
  • Sports
    • AllAnalysisBaseballBasketballCross CountryFootball2015 Football2016 FootballGolfLacrossePlayer Highlight
      Analysis

      Offensive takeaways from Troy

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      “Man we are rolling,” quarterback Jack Abraham told center Trace Clopton between snaps at Troy. The Golden Eagles’ ability to maintain momentum earned the squad a 47-42 win over the Trojans. Gearing up for number two Alabama, Southern Miss is focused on fixing previous mistakes, however, there are some key takeaways going into week four.
      Features

      Mitchell plays final season in black and gold

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      After a 31-16 Southern Miss win over Kansas in 2010, young Jordan Mitchell found himself on the field of M.M. Roberts Stadium.
      Opinion

      Antonio Brown: How the Superstar’s Ego Is Ruining His Career

      Charlie Luttrell
      0
      In the world of sports, superstar Antonio Brown’s story is an oddity. What many considered to be the best trade of the offseason turned out to be the most disastrous.
  • Opinion
  • Multimedia
  • Features
  • Lifestyle
  • About
  • Careers
type here...
Features Jack’s Movie Shack keeps movie rentals alive
Features

Jack’s Movie Shack keeps movie rentals alive

By Blair Ballou

-

0
0

Photo by William Lowery

Southern Miss alumnus Daniel Greer co-owns Jack’s Movie Shack in Laurel with his wife Tiffany, and the two can often be found below the neon glow of an open sign in one of the last movie rental stores in the country.

Daniel and Tiffany Greer grew up in Ellisville, and became high school sweethearts through their love of horror films.

The previous owner of the movie shack was named Jack Adams, so everyone in town affectionately referred to the store as “Jack’s Movie Store.”

“I rented movies [at Dollar-Per-Day Video] from the time I was a toddler,” Tiffany Greer said. “I remember I was banned from renting Ghostbusters because I brought it home so much.” 

Daniel Greer said he was usually in Adams’ store twice a week, and he thought Adams was a grumpy old man behind the counter. 

Tiffany Greer remembered watching Adams roll cigarettes on the counter, so the place reeked of smoke, and everyone knew where she had been when she came from his store. 

When Adams passed away in 2014, his store faced permanent closure, and the Greers were not willing to settle.

The couple drove by each day wishing someone would reopen it, and in 2016, purchased and reopened the movie store under a new name in honor of Adams. 

Nestled between a wall of his most highly recommended movies from cinemas past and a countertop decorated with gumball machines and popcorn for sale, Daniel Greer said he found his calling through the movie store.

“I love this,” Daniel Greer said. “My favorite part is getting to share my love for film with people while helping them expand their horizons, nothing’s better than suggesting a movie to somebody and having them come back and tell me that they loved it, that’s my motivation, you know, it’s hard to describe the feeling.” 

Daniel Greer believes that among the many differentiating qualities of his store, his movie selection puts any streaming service to shame. He said that even with all of the available streaming services, he can go to any shelf and find something that is not online.

“I’m not going to be a millionaire anytime soon, but that’s what I enjoy about it,” Daniel Greer said. “It’s sharing my love of all things film related and getting to hear about other’s passion for film while introducing a whole new generation to this, a lot of them have never even seen a video store.” 

Daniel Greer said that despite the popularity of modern streaming services his regular customers range from all ages, his most excited customers are the children that have never seen a movie store before and adults that remember having video stores. 

The Greers said they receive positive reactions from their customers. Many customers live in rural parts of Jones County and don’t have satisfactory internet service to stream quality movies online.

“There’s something to the experience of actually going out and going on the hunt for movies. It’s more fun than sitting on your couch and scanning through the titles on the screen,” Daniel Greer said. “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve fallen asleep just looking for movies to watch [online].”

The couple ran the store at its original location in Ellisville for two years before moving to the Sawmill Square Mall in Laurel.

“I had a vision of making this ‘nerd central’ for Jones County because there was no other comic book shop in Jones County. We had to drive all the way to Hattiesburg to find a comic book shop,” Daniel Greer said.

Ellisville native Nick Martineau is a Jack’s Movie Shack regular and believes the store has helped shape Jones County for the better.  

 “I grew up in this store. When I was 11 years old, I remember Mr. Jack called all of the kids from around the neighborhood and said, ‘Hey, this is a place where you can come and hang out and not get into anything bad,’ because the streets had gotten pretty crazy around that time in Ellisville,” Martineau said. “He was trying to keep us out of bad stuff, and since he died, [Daniel and Tiffany Greer] have been doing a great job keeping this place alive.” 

In the future, the Greers would love to further expand their store.

“In the next 20 years, it’d be awesome to open a second location if we do well enough financially,” Tiffany Greer said. “We don’t have huge dreams. We don’t expect to be millionaires, but for some people this store fills a need for entertainment. And for some it’s a novelty, but all in all, we’re happy to do it.”

Previous articleMcNair takes student outreach and support role
Blair Ballou
- Advertisement -

Latest news

FeaturesBlair Ballou -
0

Jack’s Movie Shack keeps movie rentals alive

Southern Miss alumnus Daniel Greer co-owns Jack’s Movie Shack in Laurel with his wife Tiffany, and the two can often be found below the neon glow of an open sign in one of the last movie rental stores in the country.
Read more
NewsLauryn Bohn -
0

McNair takes student outreach and support role

When Delores McNair started her journey at Southern Miss, she was the office secretary. As she took on more responsibilities and duties throughout the years, the title of her position went through several changes too.
Read more
EntertainmentJack McCallum -
0

‘Charli’ confirms that Charli XCX is that girl

Charli XCX’s third studio album “Charli” is a heightened continuation of her mixtapes “Number 1 Angel” and “Pop 2.” Featuring mixed themes of isolation, indulgence and friendship, “Charli” near-perfectly melds frenetic dance tracks with somber pop ballads.
Read more
FeaturesKarigan Teer -
0

Terrell lives dream through restaurant

Victoria “Vikki” Terrell’s life has not necessarily been an easy one. Growing up in Hattiesburg, Terrell was faced with the challenge of living up to the legacy of her father, Southern Miss football legend Clemon Terrell.
Read more
CartoonDarius Harris -
0

Evolution of a college student comic

Read more
NewsCaleb McCluskey -
0

Prism Center provides training for prospective LGBTQ+ allies

Southern Miss Allies and the Prism Center of Southern Miss is providing training for students and faculty that will help them to become official allies of the LGBTQ+ community here at Southern Miss.
Read more

Must read

FeaturesBlair Ballou -
0

Jack’s Movie Shack keeps movie rentals alive

Southern Miss alumnus Daniel Greer co-owns Jack’s Movie Shack in Laurel with his wife Tiffany, and the two can often be found below the neon glow of an open sign in one of the last movie rental stores in the country.
Read more
NewsLauryn Bohn -
0

McNair takes student outreach and support role

When Delores McNair started her journey at Southern Miss, she was the office secretary. As she took on more responsibilities and duties throughout the years, the title of her position went through several changes too.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Features

Terrell lives dream through restaurant

Victoria “Vikki” Terrell’s life has not necessarily been an easy one. Growing up in Hattiesburg, Terrell was faced with the challenge of living up to the legacy of her father, Southern Miss football legend Clemon Terrell.
Karigan Teer -
0
Read more
Features

Mitchell plays final season in black and gold

After a 31-16 Southern Miss win over Kansas in 2010, young Jordan Mitchell found himself on the field of M.M. Roberts Stadium.
Makayla Puckett -
0
Read more
Features

Red Jasper provides safe, metaphysical space

Southern Miss graduates Brandiilyne Mangum-Dear and her wife Susan Mangum own the Red Jasper, a metaphysical shop located directly across from Southern Miss’ Hattiesburg campus.
Meghan Fuller -
0
Read more
Features

Students find safety, comfort in service animals

When senior psychology and criminal justice major Emily Bouzemann came to Southern Miss, she had no idea that she would develop post-traumatic stress disorder due to domestic violence from her ex-boyfriend. Likewise, senior public health education major Tiffany Alsbury did not know that she would be diagnosed with lupus as a freshman, then diagnosed with bipolar II disorder as a junior.
Karigan Teer -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail..com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz