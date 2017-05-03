Jackson named the fattest city in America

Flat Tummy Tea, waist trainers, Herbalife – all things that many Americans claim help them get fit, but the question is, does any of it really work?

Some say that the state of Mississippi is always last at getting anything new and innovative.

Well, the Magnolia State has proven to be high in crime, HIV/AIDS and the Jackson metro area is now deemed the fattest city in America.

So, if you’re reading this, it’s time to put the McDouble down now.

Although Hattiesburg did not make the cut on the 100-city catalog, nearby cities in Louisiana and Alabama did, including Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Metairie and Mobile.

Memphis was not far from Jackson coming in second on the list of fattest cities. All the cities in the top 20 were mostly in the Southeast in the Southern United States.

All findings by Wallet Hub released in March show that Americans are the fattest people in the world, which is harsh yet true.

Other rankings in the report include highest and lowest percentage of adults with high blood pressure and highest and lowest percentage of adults eating fewer than one serving of fruits and vegetables per day.

More than one-third – 36.5 percent – of U.S. adults are obese, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Obesity in children and adolescents between the ages 2 and 19 sits at 17 percent.

Wallet Hub highlights one statistic claiming more than 70 percent of the U.S. ages 15 and up is overweight or obese.

This comes as no surprise. There are cheaper fast food options and grocery items as opposed to healthier selections.

However, some blame the choicest or believe certain places are more responsible than others for tipping the scale in favor of bad health.

If you’re not the least bit concerned about being obese, then here are eight reasons why you should be:

1. It weakens your immune system.

2. It makes you more prone to infections.

3. It contributes to the development of autoimmune disorders.

4. It makes you more susceptible to colds, influenza, and pneumonia.

5. It lowers effectiveness of the flu vaccine as well as other vaccines.

6. Jackson holds the spot for number one city in the nation for diabetes.

7. It comes in second for the percentage of physically inactive adults and the percentage of adults eating fewer than one serving of fruits and vegetables a day.

8. The state capital also scored fourth for percentage of adults with high blood pressure, seventh for the percentage of obese adults and two 10th-place spots for adults with high cholesterol and access to healthy food.

According to Wallet Hub, Americans spend a collective $316 billion per year in treatments of obesity-related health problems, losing a further $8.6 billion in productivity losses every year for the same reason.

In 2015, Louisiana was home to the fattest city in America.

Obesity remains a major problem in the United States. Before you take the leap to lose weight, do your research because most crash diets will not work.

There are myths that diets such as detoxing, cabbage, blood type, liquid and paleo will work.

While detoxing might seem like a good idea, there is no evidence that so-called cleansing diets will help you lose weight.

Not only does the cabbage diet lack essential nutrients, but you’ll also be starving because you can eat hardly anything else. It is so calorie restricted that your body goes into a state of rapid weight loss that is simply not sustainable and potentially dangerous.

Eating based on your blood type for maximum health was debunked.

To find out the best diet for you, please consult your healthcare physician.