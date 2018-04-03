Jimmy Buffett to perform at the Saenger Theatre

Jimmy Buffett and his Acoustic Airmen will return to the Hub City on Thursday, April 26 to play at the historic Saenger Theatre. Tickets will go on sale April 6 at 10 a.m.and will be available at the Saenger Theater box office and at Eventbrite.com. There is a two-ticket limit per person at a $101 cost per ticket.

The Southern Miss alumnus has not performed in Hattiesburg in 38 years, since his concert at Reed Green Coliseum on Oct. 31, 1980. For one night only, Buffett plans to bring back his signature “Margaritaville” music and style to the town where he spent three years attending college. Members of the Coral Reefers Mac McAnally, Robert Greenridge, Eric Darken, Nadirah Shakoor and Tina Gullickson will accompany Buffett to Hattiesburg. Special guests Sonny Landreth and ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro will also play with Buffett.

Besides being a singer, songwriter, actor, author and businessman, Buffett recently produced a musical. “Escape to Margaritaville” premiered on Broadway in February 2018. However, he is best known for his hit song “Margaritaville” which was inducted into the 2016 Grammy Hall of Fame. The Pascagoula native has centered his entire brand around the “island escapism” lifestyle which he portrays in his music and way of life.

The Saenger plans to host a “Margaritaville”-themed street party in front of the Saenger at 5 p.m. on the day of the show.

Buffett and the Acoustic Airmen will also make an appearance during the 2018 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Sunday, April 29.