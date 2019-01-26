Lady Eagles earn second straight win against Marshall

The Southern Miss women’s basketball team (11-10, 3-5 C-USA) won its second game in a row on Saturday with a 64-52 win over Marshall on the road. The Lady Eagles were coming off of a 64-52 win over Western Kentucky on Jan. 24 and are now 3-5 in conference play.

Southern Miss and Marshall traded leads early in the first quarter, but an 11-4 run that began at the 5:33 mark of the quarter helped the Lady Eagles gain a 20-12 lead over Marshall. The Thundering Herd scored seven straight points to end the quarter and cut the Southern Miss lead to 20-19.

The Lady Eagles outscored Marshall 13-8 in a low-scoring second quarter for both teams, which allowed Southern Miss to take a 33-27 advantage at halftime.

Redshirt senior guard Megan Brown scored eight points in the half and had three assists. Junior guard Shonte Hailes also had three assists along with five first-half points.

Marshall cut the Southern Miss lead to three points at the 6:30 mark in the third quarter, but the Lady Eagles responded with another run to expand their lead. A 17-point fourth quarter was enough for the Lady Eagles to come away with the win.

Brown finished the contest as the team’s leading scorer with 17 points, while Hailes had 13 points and was tied with Brown with five assists. Juniors Alarie Mayze and Respect Leaphart also finished with 10 and 13 points, respectively.

Overall, the team shot 58.7 percent from the field, 50 percent from the three-point line and 54.5 percent from the free throw line. Southern Miss also had the advantage in points off turnovers with 17 and points in the paint with 36.

The Lady Eagles will return home for a two-game home stretch against conference opponents FIU on Jan. 31 and Florida Atlantic on Feb. 2. Tip-off for the team’s contest against FIU is set for 6 p.m.