Lady Eagles finish as runner-ups at Spring Break Shootout

The Lady Eagles tied for second overall in the Spring Break Shootout tournament in Dade, Fla. as a team and junior Nichada Satasuk had her first ever career individual tournament win.

Senior Kelley Erasmus tied for ninth overall and sophomore Valentina Haupt finished 13th overall.

The Lady Eagles competed in a 77-player field facing: Georgia Southern, Boston College, Western Kentucky, Quinnipiac and Albany among other teams.

In Day One, Satasuk led the field, hitting four birdies to help her hit a 70 and 72. Three birdies by Erasmus brought her a 74 and 72 which helped her finish fourth at the end of the day. Haupt was tied for 13th overall after hitting a 74 and 72.

“Conditions were tough, but we stayed positive through it all,” Satasuk said. “We encouraged each other every chance we got.”

The Lady Eagles as a team were tied for first place with a total of 295 in the first two rounds.

In Day Two, Satasuk shot a 75 in the final round to total 217, the seventh-lowest score in program history.

Erasmus dropped to ninth place after hitting a 75 in the final round, finishing with a total of 225. Haupt finished with a 227 holding her spot for thirteenth place.

Sophomore Henriette Syr shot a 230 (78-75-77) to finish 24th and Senior Emily Ross shot a 237 (73-75-81) to finish 43rd overall. The team fell to second place and tied Boston College finishing with an 899 (295-295-309).

“Today we didn’t get the result we wanted but we are taking the lessons learned and staying positive,” said Head Coach Erika Brennan. “We are grateful to have finished as runner ups and we were all thrilled for Nichada for anchoring the team with her first Individual Medalist finish.”

The Lady Eagles return to action on March 27th at the Hennssler Intercollegiate in Kennesaw, Ga.