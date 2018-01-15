Lady Eagles outlast LA Tech, 65-50

The Southern Miss Lady Eagles (9-7-, C-USA 1-2) defeated LA Tech (11-5, C-USA 2-1), 65-60, picking up their first conference win of the season.

The Lady Techsters enjoyed a three-point lead early, but would never manage to take the lead again in the contest. Southern Miss locked in defensively to maintain its momentum for the remainder of the game.

The turnover battle favored the Lady Techsters as they forced 22 turnovers, while Southern Miss only forced 18. LA Tech may have forced more turnovers, but their ability to convert defense into offense was not executed well, as they shot a poor 26.4 percent from the floor (14-53). The Lady Techsters poor shooting made them the fourth opponent this year to shoot under 30 percent.

Three Lady Eagles finished with double digit scoring. Jayla King finished with 19, Shonte Hailes with 17 and sophomore Respect Leaphart finished with 10, her second time scoring double-digits this season.

Southern Miss looks to improve upon its 1-6 away record as they travel to Birmingham, AL to face UAB on Jan. 18. Tip-off is set for 6p.m.