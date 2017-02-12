Lady Eagles rout UTEP in 73-48 win

The Lady Eagles have now won five of their last six games after their 73-48 win over The University of Texas-San Antonio at Reed Green Coliseum on Feb. 11.

“To be able to get a win against UTEP, a team that is very good [and] has a rich tradition in being successful, is a huge win for this Lady Eagle basketball team and we’re proud of them,” said Head Coach Joye-Lee McNelis.

The Lady Eagles came out aggressive by using the full-court press early in the first quarter. UTEP totaled 26 turnovers by the end of the night, with the Lady Eagles scoring 23 points off of those turnovers.

The Lady Eagles continued to put pressure on the Miners, building an eight-point lead at 26 – 18. However, the Lady Eagles fell into a three-and- a-half-minute drought, which helped UTEP find life going on an 8 – 2 run themselves bring the game within two points at 28 – 26. Yet, in the final two minutes they went on an 8 – 0 run to close the half. The Lady Eagles ended the half with their largest lead of the half with ten points, at 39 – 29.

The Lady Eagles opened the half with a 9 – 0 run. UTEP was held scoreless for the first 6:55 in the second half and scored only six points in the third period. In total, the Miners were held to just 19 points in the second half. The Lady Eagles extended their lead to 54 – 35 at the end of third quarter, with UTEP resting most of their starters.

The fourth quarter stayed in favor for the Lady Eagles as they extended their lead to as much as 31 points, finishing the game with a 73- 48 win.

The key statistic in the Lady Eagles’ rout over UTEP was being able to outbound the Miners, 48 – 31. UTEP is 0 – 13 when losing in the rebound category on the year, which stayed true for the Lady Eagles.

Forward Jayla King was 5-of-6 from the paint and finished the night with 13 points. Guard Lashyra Cotton set a career-high with 12 rebounds and finished with seven points for the night. Senior Brittanny Dinkins led the team in scoring with 26 points, which moved her to 12th on the school’s all-time scoring list.

“The work I put in, honors the legacy of those that come before and leave a legacy for those that come behind,” Dinkins said. “For me to be up there in the numbers like that, lets me know that I will leave my footprints. I’m humbled to receive such accolades.”

The Lady Eagles will go on the road to play Florida International on Feb. 16 at 6 p.m.