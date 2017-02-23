Lady Eagles Split home doubleheader

The Lady Eagles defeated Stephen F. Austin in game one of their doubleheader winning the first game 6-2, but dropped the second game 5-0.

“We were looking for a spark [but] just couldn’t get it going,” said Head Coach Wendy Hogue. “We just got to get more consistent.”

The Lady Eagles found themselves down early in game one after the Lady Jacks’ Brittany Lewis hit a solo home run to take an early lead of 1-0.

In the third inning, the Lady Eagles retook control of the game by taking advantage of two Lady Jack errors. With two outs, Samantha Papp recorded the first RBI for the Lady Eagles with a double. Tori Dew followed by hitting a high fly ball in center field where Lady Jack center fielder Katie Clark dropped the ball, which allowed two more runs to score giving the Lady Eagles a 3-1 lead.

The momentum continued to carry in the fourth inning for the Lady Eagles as they picked up three more runs. Selena Estrada and Rachel Johnson both hit back-to-back singles to start the inning. Lauren Holifield singled in two runs and Papp singled again to drive in Holifield for one more run. This gave the Lady Eagles a 6-1 lead at the end of the fourth.

The Lady Jacks attempted to rally in the top of the sixth, but could only muster a single run.

Jillian Johnson completed the game, pitching a 1.67 earned run average in the first game. Papp was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Holifield also had two RBIs on her one hit, in the Lady Eagles 6-2 win.

In game two, the Lady Eagles found themselves struggling as the Lady Jack hitting came alive.

The game remained tied until the top of the third inning, where the Lady Eagle pitching and defense fell to live up to its game one standard. Samantha Robles allowed three hits and was charged with four of the five runs in the inning. The Lady Eagle defense also allowed two errors which kept the Lady Jacks alive in the inning.

Pitcher Kim Crowson came in relief to end the inning, but was also charged with the final run of the inning. The Lady Eagles could only a muster a pair of singles from Holifield and Dew in the fifth and sixth innings.

Callee Guffey completed the game for the Lady Jacks and kept the Lady Eagles at bay with seven strikeouts. The early 5-0 hole was too much for the Lady Eagles to overcome as the bats were ice cold.

“We can’t only get intense when we play games we aren’t supposed to win,” Hogue said. “We are just good enough to go beat anybody we play, but were just good enough to get beat by anyone we play. Bottom line is we just didn’t get it done tonight.”

The Lady Eagles will be back in action against Jacksonville State in a doubleheader on Feb. 25 and again on Feb. 26.