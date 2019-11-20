  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
Sports Basketball Lady Eagles win over Ole Miss
SportsBasketball

Lady Eagles win over Ole Miss

By Makayla Puckett

-

144
0

The Lady Eagles basketball team (4-1, 0-0 C-USA) defeated the Ole Miss Rebels (2-2, 0-0 SEC) Nov. 19.  

“Unbelievable basketball game by two very, very good basketball teams early in the year. We were just fortunate enough to be able to win,” head coach Joye Lee-McNelis said.  

After a 91-57 loss to in-state rival Mississippi State on Nov. 9, the Lady Eagles were eager to prove their worth against a SEC team.  

“It means a lot to us [to win] because that’s an SEC school,” senior guard Shonte Hailes said. “I feel like the world expected them to come in here and beat a C-USA team, and that’s not what was going to happen. We knew since the first day that we had a chance.” 

With six lead changes and six score ties, the final score could have gone in favor of either team. 

“What it boiled down to was the defensive rebounds that we got in that stretch, and we were able to get things going the other way,” McNelis said. “We finally hit a flow offensively in that stretch, and I think we played with poise.” 

The Lady Eagles had a total of 16 defensive rebounds with three of them coming from Hailes.  

“I think the major key for us was the play of senior Shonte Hailes. Unbelievable,” McNelis said. “She had fire. She took control of the game. She did not run away from the basketball. She wanted the ball to make the play. Defensively, she helped us.” 

Southern Miss kept the lead for the entirety of the first quarter; however, it ended with a tied score of 12-12. Ole Miss briefly jumped ahead in the second, but the lead was recovered by a three pointer from Respect Leaphart. The Lady Eagles stayed ahead for the remainder of the second quarter finishing the first half with a score of 31-22. 

The third quarter only saw a layup and free throw from Alarie Mayze and an additional layup by Daishai Almond, which put the Lady Eagles one point behind heading into the final period.  

“It doesn’t show up on the stat sheet but Alarie Mayze’s defense on the basketball was unbelievable,” McNelis said. “She made things happen with her aggressiveness defensively, and I think that played a major key in our win.” 

A fourth quarter jumper by Amber Landing put the Lady Eagles in a point-for-point battle for the remaining 3:55 of the game. A jumper at 1:28 by Hailes gave Southern Miss a four-point margin to work with.  A set of free throws by Leaphart followed by a set from Almond finished out the game for a final score of 59-53.  

“It is big time,” Leaphart said. “It put us in position early to know what to expect later on down the road so it was a good experience.”  

The Lady Eagles will host the next four games with a matchup against Mississippi Valley State Nov. 29.  

Previous articleCross country concludes 2019 season
Next articleUPD believes report of attempted kidnapping at Scianna Hall is inaccurate
Makayla Puckett
- Advertisement -

Latest news

EntertainmentConrad Acosta -
0

‘Charlie’s Angels’ provides more laughs than thrills

Elizabeth Banks’ “Charlie’s Angels” is a fun way to pass through a few hours over the Thanksgiving holiday, but, unfortunately, it isn’t much more than that.
Read more
OpinionJack McCallum -
0

Chick-fil-A still tastes like hate

Chick-fil-A’s announcement that they would no longer donate to homophobic organizations is really “too little, too late” as JoJo once said.
Read more
LifestyleMeghan Fuller -
0

Students participate in No Shave November

Each year, many take part in No Shave November by growing out their facial hair in order to raise cancer awareness, and many go as far as to make bets in order to raise money for the cause.
Read more
NewsMorgan Usry -
0

Students ditch plastic to help environment

Now more than ever, sustainability has become a trending topic worldwide. Issues ranging from climate change and pollution to deforestation and water conservation have sparked passionate support and debates about if and how people can help the environment.
Read more
NewsAshlyn Levins -
0

Students turn to Eagle’s Nest for basic needs

To bring awareness to food insecurity, the Student Association of Social Workers and the Eagle’s Nest hosted an event on Nov. 14 to kick off the 2019 National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.
Read more
NewsAlyssa Bass -
0

UPD believes report of attempted kidnapping at Scianna Hall is inaccurate

An attempted kidnapping outside of Scianna Hall did not occur Tuesday night, according to the University Police Department.
Read more

Must read

EntertainmentConrad Acosta -
0

‘Charlie’s Angels’ provides more laughs than thrills

Elizabeth Banks’ “Charlie’s Angels” is a fun way to pass through a few hours over the Thanksgiving holiday, but, unfortunately, it isn’t much more than that.
Read more
OpinionJack McCallum -
0

Chick-fil-A still tastes like hate

Chick-fil-A’s announcement that they would no longer donate to homophobic organizations is really “too little, too late” as JoJo once said.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Sports

Cross country concludes 2019 season

The Southern Miss cross country team ended its season at the NCAA DI South Regional Championships in Tallahassee, Florida, Nov. 15. Seven runners qualified for the race after the team placed second in the Conference USA meet on Nov. 2.
Makayla Puckett -
0
Read more
Basketball

Lady Eagles defeat Southeastern Lady Lions

The Southern Miss Lady Eagles women’s basketball team (1-1) took on the Southeastern Louisiana University Lady Lions (0-1) from Hammond, Louisiana, Nov. 13. Coming off a tough loss against the No. 10 ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs, the Lady Eagles looked to improve their record to 2-1.
Makayla Puckett -
0
Read more
Basketball

Student-athletes work toward benefitting from likeness, name

How will the NCAA's decision affect student-athletes at Southern Miss? Basketball and football players and their coaches discuss.
Makayla Puckett -
0
Read more
Football

Stout Southern Miss defense shuts down UAB offense

The Golden Eagles defeated UAB 37-2.
Chipper Baudry -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz