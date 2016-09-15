LILAC seeks to bloom into sorority

When senior resident assistant Nicole Thomas saw her residents engaging in typical sorority girl events, she found herself desiring a similar feeling of sisterhood.

However, she couldn’t find a sorority that she felt fully comfortable with.

“I couldn’t find one that actually represented me and everything I believe in and everything I wanted to get out of it,” said Thomas, an accounting major. “I didn’t want to pay to feel uncomfortable.”

Thomas contacted her best friend Megan Evans, a fellow USM student who was immediately enthused by the thought of helping Thomas begin the process of bringing a multicultural sorority to the USM campus.

“We’re both really big on diversity,” Thomas said. “I don’t want to just be with one type of person. I want to be around a whole bunch of colorful people.”

Theta Nu Xi Multicultural Sorority, Inc best fit their interests. Founded at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1997, Theta Nu Xi embodies the ideals of scholarship, service, sisterhood, leadership and multiculturalism.

In order to colonize a chapter at USM, Thomas was first asked to create an interest group of ten undergraduate women in their first semester of junior year or lower.

Together, she and Evans formed LILAC, an interest group with the ultimate goal of becoming a Theta Nu Xi chapter.

“I was racking my brain thinking, ‘How am I going to get ten people?’” said Thomas, who cried when she counted 89 people on her interest roster.

“Now that I see so many people are reacting and really support this, I just want to reach as many as possible,” she said. “I’m shooting for 200.”

LILAC stands for Ladies Innovating Leadership and Change, and its members participate in events that emphasize the five tenants of Theta Nu Xi – scholarship, service, leadership, sisterhood and multiculturalism. LILAC must be maintained for three academic months before it can formally submit a Declaration of Interest in order to become a chapter. During that time, each tenant must be represented by at least one event.

Thomas already has several planned, and potential new members were quick with ideas for additional events at the group’s first and only meeting on Wednesday, September 14. The enthusiasm was palpable.

Savannah Gamble, a freshman marine biology major, was eager to join the organization.

“I have an interest in diversity and acceptance,” said Gamble. “I feel like sisterhood in the future can possibly help me.”

Thomas is aware of the power of diversity and its often far- reaching effects, especially in light of the current political and social climates.

“Diversity is probably the most important thing ever just because of the way the world is,” she said. “We’re moving forward against racism, but we’re not really moving that much. I hope that I reach the people who don’t think it’s okay to be diverse. I want to let people know that it’s okay, that there are people like [them] out there, and that we are all fighting for the same goal.” To find out more about LILAC, contact Thomas at USM_thelilac@mail.com, find the group on Facebook or follow @USM_thelilac16 on Instagram.