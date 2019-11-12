  • Home
  • News
    • AllGulf ParkInternationalLocalNationalOn CampusState
      News

      French Association of Southern Miss hosts French National week

      William Lowery
      0
      The Association Française held French National Week to bring attention to French culture at Southern Miss Oct.28-Nov. 1.
      News

      Reexamining Hattiesburg’s history: Leaders discuss inclusivity

      Caleb McCluskey
      0
      Hattiesburg is well known as a Civil Rights city and considered to be quite progressive to many of its residents, but to others, there is an undercurrent of racism and prejudice that cannot be overlooked.
      News

      Black full-time faculty account for 3%

      Alyssa Bass
      0
      Associate professor Cheryl Jenkins, Ph.D., has heard she is someone’s first black professor annually since she started teaching at Southern Miss in 2008.
  • A & E
  • Sports
    • AllAnalysisBaseballBasketballCross CountryFootball2015 Football2016 FootballGolfLacrossePlayer Highlight
      Football

      Stout Southern Miss defense shuts down UAB offense

      Chipper Baudry
      0
      The Golden Eagles defeated UAB 37-2.
      Soccer

      Soccer falls to LA Tech in final game

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      The Southern Miss soccer team (7-10-1) finished the regular season with a 2-1 loss to Louisiana Tech (13-4-2) in overtime on Nov. 1.
      Basketball

      Golden Eagles start basketball season with win

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      A 90-71 win over Delta State started off the Golden Eagles’ basketball season Tuesday.
  • Opinion
  • Multimedia
  • Features
  • Lifestyle
  • About
  • Careers
type here...
Lifestyle Live music vital to Hattiesburg underground music scene
Lifestyle

Live music vital to Hattiesburg underground music scene

By Laurel Thrailkill

-

112
0

Live music has been an integral part of Hattiesburg’s history from the first traces of rock ‘n roll in the 30s to the perhaps unlikely thriving underground punk scene of Hattiesburg today. 

If you ask local musicians who are active in this scene, they’ll say live music is the lifeblood of this community. 

Hampton Martin is the bassist for Judy and the Jerks and a member of other bands. For him, attending a live show is an entirely different experience than listening to a recording. 

“I like music that you can tell a human is playing. The mess ups, the unnecessary flourish, the non-perfect human nature of it all. A lot of that is lost in recorded music,” Martin said. “Too much polish. Too much tinkering on the back end to get that perfect snare tone that in the end hardly resembles what it actually sounds like in real life.” 

Nicky Violet, member of local band Devastantem, said live music is an involved experience. 

“The most important aspect of a live show is the energy,” Violet said. “If the audience and the artist isn’t present with an energy to want to be there, the show just won’t be good.” 

The local musicians maintained that it is essential to see a band play live to appreciate the technical skill and precision that goes into a performance. 

 “I just love being able to see the skill behind someone playing their instrument or the physical passion they’re putting into it,” Martin said. “You ever watch a band and the bass player is playing a super slick riff and starts making funny faces, either because it’s so sick they’re grooving to it or it’s so hard they got to strain for it? The bass face. I love it.” 

 David Fink, guitarist for local band Fumes, agrees. 

“Live shows have energy and theatrics and people around to share the experience with,” Fink said. “Watching musicians perform is like watching any other sport or dance or anything that requires pretty diligent practice.” 

Martin said  live music is a great way to connect with people. 

“I have literally met people all around the world through live music,” Martin said. “Japan, Brazil, Spain, everywhere in between. Booking touring bands and being in a touring band I’ve met some of my dearest and closest friends through live music. On a local sense, I’ve met a ton of incredible people in town simply because we both were at a show seeing a band play.”  

 From the practices to performing and the connections and memories made in between, live music has changed the lives of these local musicians for the better. 

 “It’s become a hobby, a pastime, an occasional bad-paying part time job. It encompasses my life. I would 100% be a different person if live music wasn’t a part of my life,” Martin said.

Previous article‘Atypical’ expands throughout the spectrum
Next articleFirst-gen students face unique challenges
Laurel Thrailkill
- Advertisement -

Latest news

EntertainmentWilliam Lowery -
0

‘Doctor Sleep’ carves out its own identity

This year appears to be the revival of the Stephen King adaptation. The likes of “Pet Sematary” and “IT: Chapter Two” are now joined by “Doctor Sleep,” a sequel that mixes elements from Stephen King’s “The Shining” and the Stanley Kubrick adaptation.
Read more
EntertainmentJack McCallum -
0

‘Magdalene’ builds beauty with upset

FKA Twigs’ “Magdalene” is a fine-tuned look into the full embodiment of one’s sadness and the beautiful growth that can come from it.
Read more
OpinionLaurel Thrailkill -
0

First-gen students face unique challenges

First-generation college students are defined as students whose parents do not possess a four-year college degree. Every college student faces challenges, but there is a particularly unique set of challenges that comes with being a first-gen college student.
Read more
LifestyleLaurel Thrailkill -
0

Live music vital to Hattiesburg underground music scene

Live music has been an integral part of Hattiesburg’s history from the first traces of rock ‘n roll in the 30s to the perhaps unlikely thriving underground punk scene of Hattiesburg today.
Read more
EntertainmentMeghan Fuller -
0

‘Atypical’ expands throughout the spectrum

The new season of “Atypical” disposes of the stigma that is most commonly associated with disabilities. The show is a new age comedy that accurately portrays autism in an awkwardly humorous way.
Read more
LifestyleMichael Sandoz -
0

Budget or bad news: flying with Spirit

It’s four in the morning, and I have three hours of sleep under my belt. I take off my boots, get hassled by a handsy TSA agent and get my duffle red-flagged and rummaged through. If you love to travel like me, these are just a few pains of air travel to endure when a road trip is not an option.
Read more

Must read

EntertainmentWilliam Lowery -
0

‘Doctor Sleep’ carves out its own identity

This year appears to be the revival of the Stephen King adaptation. The likes of “Pet Sematary” and “IT: Chapter Two” are now joined by “Doctor Sleep,” a sequel that mixes elements from Stephen King’s “The Shining” and the Stanley Kubrick adaptation.
Read more
EntertainmentJack McCallum -
0

‘Magdalene’ builds beauty with upset

FKA Twigs’ “Magdalene” is a fine-tuned look into the full embodiment of one’s sadness and the beautiful growth that can come from it.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Lifestyle

Budget or bad news: flying with Spirit

It’s four in the morning, and I have three hours of sleep under my belt. I take off my boots, get hassled by a handsy TSA agent and get my duffle red-flagged and rummaged through. If you love to travel like me, these are just a few pains of air travel to endure when a road trip is not an option.
Michael Sandoz -
0
Read more
Lifestyle

Thrifted Gold: books make unique accent pieces

If you love books and pops of color in your living space, then this thrift is for you.
Bethany Morris -
0
Read more
Lifestyle

VSCO girls break trendsetter molds

On your way to class, you see a girl with a large bottle that belongs more on a rocket ship than a college kid’s possession. The brightly colored bottle—a Hydro Flask, you later learn—swings from her fingers. Stickers with hashtags like #savetheturtles decorate the bottle’s metal surface. You speed up, because you’re going to be late, and you notice that she wears a Pura Vida necklace, despite the weather being 50-something degrees, and the beach being more than 90 minutes away.
Lillie Busch -
0
Read more
Lifestyle

Students defend Tinder relationships

Senior communications major Jane Burns said she did not expect to meet her future husband in college. Though they attended the same high school, it was not until Burns started college that they connected and fell in love. They began living together, and last March, her fiance proposed. What separates Burns from other people in successful relationships is that she met her fiancé on Tinder.
Molly Schraeder -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz