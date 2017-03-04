Local band Sasser rocks Slowboat Brewery

Every Saturday night from 7 – 9 p.m., Laurel beer enthusiasts locate to one of Laurel’s newest additions, Slowboat Brewery, to enjoy craft beers and some local bands.

On Feb. 25, Slowboat featured local band Sasser that Saturday evening. The members Glenn Sasser, Drew Parker, Joseph “Fluff” Kinkead, and newest member Allen Stroo, came from around the south locating to Laurel. Sasser, vocalist and guitar player, started the band two years ago. Stroo played his first show in 20 years at the Slowboat event. The group plans to release a new album coming up.

“We’re definitely edging towards more of a guitar driven, rock based sounds, and want to incorporate more vocal harmonies with the new album,” said Sasser.

After taking a two year break, the four got together three weeks ago for the first time for a new lineup and second time playing together to perform the Slowboat show. Sasser was previously featured in the short film “The Goblin King” and video game “Rock Band 3.” Mann knew of Sasser for a long time and after seeing the alternative rock band perform at his Laurelpalooza event, decided to put together the show at the brewery. Members of the band also frequent the brewery and events put on.

“It’s an awesome brewery, and I come here a lot,” said Parker, the bass player. “It’s a very nostalgic building due to the history behind. I love it here and it’s one of my favorite places. If someone calls me up and asks me to come to the brewery and have a drink, I come.”

Along with the music, the brewery was filled with a fun, family-friendly setting picnic tables aligned in front of the stage with Christmas lights hanging from the ceilings surrounded with board games on most shelves.

“Slowboat is one of my favorite weekend places to go to,” said Laurel native Julie Walker. “I never really got the opportunity to go out for a while because of kids, but I can bring them here and enjoy a beer and nice music.”

Slowboat has three consistent beers that they feature every tour: Into the mystic, a Belgian Witbier brewed with Hibiscus; Dairy of a Madman, a Milk Stout and Wayward Son, a Farmhouse Ale brewed with grapefruit. The brewery also features new limited brews every month. Mann shared news on a year round Gose beer, that consists of a light bodied citrus flavor for the perfect summer day coming from the brewery being released soon.

Slowboat offers tours Thursday through Saturday from 5 – 10 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 – 5 p.m. Tours begin starting at each hour. Each tour includes six Slowboat beer six ounce samples. Pets and children and designated drivers are encouraged to bring to each tour, according to Slowboat’s website.

For more information on tour information and more local bands or featured beer, visit www.slowboatbrewco.com or their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/slowboatbrewco.